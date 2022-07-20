V0.232 New Supply Management System. Always know what you need!

Hi Everyone.

I was about to get to work on the late night fire tending yesterday when a bug came in that turned out not be be a bug at all, but was a problem with how I presented missing supply information, and I had to do something about it.

So I used to hide supply alerts when they were being "handled." This lead to a problem when the tasks that were handling those alerts were not getting done due to low priority. Players did not see the Alerts so were unaware of where/why the production stoppage was. This has now changed!

I will now show missing item alerts until the required count is physically met. But as an added bonus, the alerts now also count the in progress crafting and job tasks for you so you know if it is a task issue or just a prioritization issue leading to the work not getting done.

TLDR: Supply Management is a lot better now. I wish I had done this years ago.

V0.232