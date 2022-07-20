 Skip to content

Hero of war update for 20 July 2022

Update 4

Share · View all patches · Build 9153181

Patchnotes via Steam Community

5 new levels have been added, now the player has 45 levels to play

The third level "fight for your achievement" was created, with this the third achievement is already released to be reached by the player.

