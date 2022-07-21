 Skip to content

RiffTrax: The Game update for 21 July 2022

Multiplayer Matchmaking Update!

Build 9153145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's finally here! Our Multiplayer Matchmaking Beta has come to RiffTrax: The Game. Players can now host and join public games! No need to have friends in your house or share room codes with people on the internet. Of course, you can still play local and private games too.

In addition to the Multiplayer Beta update, we're also including an update to the Bad Word Filter. The new filter will have three options: none, some, and all. The "some" option will block slurs and hate speech while still allowing general profanity. All public matchmaking games will have the "some" filter enabled by default. Private and local games may adjust the filter to any setting.

Looking ahead, we have our next content update which should launch in early August. Beyond that, we should have another 4 clip packs (maybe more) released by the end of this year.

Thanks again for continuing to support our game. We appreciate all your feedback, bug reports, custom clips, and community we've built so far. More to come!

