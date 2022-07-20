 Skip to content

MerFight update for 20 July 2022

MerFight 0.35.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9153033 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.35.0

Bugs
Fixed a bug regarding blocking ending too early and guard pops not working properly.

Mechanic Changes
Guard Pops have been replaced with Pop Rolls (HP+HK) and Pop Pushes(LP+LK). Pop Rolls will ALWAYS roll the character forward, and Pop Pushes will always push the opponent away from the player.
Lenient Input can now be disabled from the Button Config screen.

STAGES
All stages are now selectable; however, these are all WORKS IN PROGRESS and will be improved by end of August.

Atlas
Atlas can now only enter Final Punishment from Final Blessing, but can do so by simply pressing LP+HP.
If Atlas enters Final Blessing and a healing beam is active, it will move to Atlas instead.

Here's a short video showing some of these changes:

