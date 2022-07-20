July 20, 2022 - PC Hotfix

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

All PC servers will come down for the following update on Wednesday, July 20, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CEST). Downtime for this update is expected to last up to 2 hours.

Misc. Changes, Fixes, and Additions

Fixed drastic framerate slowdowns caused by lit particle effects.

Fixed an issue causing render quality settings higher than 1 to cause visual issues.

Fixed an issue causing flickering and stuttering at medium quality graphics settings.

Fixed an issue preventing anti-aliasing from taking place on medium quality graphics settings.

Fixed an issue that would prevent the Javelin, Corsair, Dervish, Chimera, and Colossus from rendering at their intended ranges.

Fixed an issue causing thermal optics not to display correctly.

Updated the date string for the Wave Breaker Summer Directive – this event ends on July 27.

Respawning in VR training will now always provide you with a spawn point.

Spawn tubes no longer reward Lodestar Prototype Spawn experience.

Added a speculative fix for a long-standing issue causing squad leaders to remain leader despite being offline for longer periods of time.

Concussion Mines now properly provide 2 at max rank for Terran Republic Infiltrators.

Fixed the zoom depth on the Hammerhead AMR.

Added more ambient underwater particle effects to players in first person.

NSO's Mako sniper rifle no longer appears in the Sniper Rifles directive for all factions.

NC MAX's Aegis Shield should no longer remain up on remote clients when it is not active on the wielder's client.

Left-arm reloads on MAX units are once again visible/audible on remote clients.

Seapost J8 - Delve on Oshur no longer has missing props around the capture point, and the capture point appears in the correct position.

Rooted some floating props at K&H Tech on Oshur.

Rooted a floating tree at Wakerift Beachhead on Oshur.

Fixed some handle clipping issues with the Swordfish amphibious rifle.

NS SQU-34K now properly triggers knife-based implants and directives.

Fixed various horn preview sounds not playing the actual sound of the horn.

V42 Pariah (Vanu Sovereignty)

Made the following changes to the VS45 Pariah on all platforms, with the intention of solidifying the niche this weapon is intended to perform in.

Minimum CoF from 0.2 to 0.1

Maximum CoF from 0.5 to 0.4

CoF recovery rate from 10 to 20

The Corsair is no longer capable of flying through the air while reversing.

Corsair now properly unlocks custom loadout slots 3 and 4 when the appropriate battle rank is achieved.

Corsair passengers now dismount atop the vehicle.

Corsair now counts toward "vehicle destruction" directives.

Sunderer headlights no longer appear in the preview screen of the Corsair.

The Corsair's Palisade weapon can no longer be used on non-TR factions.

Corsair's Basilisk audio has been made more efficient. Audio-drop out issues should be less prevalent when fighting in large-scale battles with this vehicle and weapon.

Visual cleanup on Corsair's Horizon lumifiber.

Various audio and FX polish on the Corsair and its weapons

Known Issues

The handling/velocity of guided missiles was impacted by a fix we've made to clean up projectile network objects. In short, these weapons will need to be retuned by hand to get them close to how they had performed previously, and will follow at a later date.