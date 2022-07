Share · View all patches · Build 9152933 · Last edited 20 July 2022 – 01:06:13 UTC by Wendy

ADDED: REGAIN FULL HEAT AND LACERATE WITH FEVER DRAIN.

FIXED: HEAT AND LACERATE REGENERATION NOT WORKING.

FIXED: ACTIVE TARGET NOT DE-TARGETING ON DEATH.

FIXED: BEING ABLE TO TARGET DEAD UNITS.

UPDATED: IMPROVED EG MODEL.

UPDATED: MADE AERIAL ATTACK HITBOXES MORE GENEROUS.

UPDATED: LOWERED BAD RECON (UNIT) NAVIGATION SPEED.

UPDATED: FURTHER IMPROVEMENTS ON BAD RECON (UNIT) ANIMATIONS.

UPDATED: IMPROVED EG ATTACK ANIMATIONS.