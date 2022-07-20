Early Access Patch Notes - July 20th 2022

Thanks to the feedback from some players at the Ember Expo, we have been able to find and address some issues.

Bug Fixes

Fixed bug where if you and your clone stand on a button at the same time and the clone despawns, the button registers that as you getting off the button and reverts to an unpressed state, even if you are still standing on that button.

Fixed bug where the glitchy visual effect that appears right after spawning a clone will sometimes not disappear when it should.

Features