Rheksetor update for 20 July 2022

Turret Defense Update

Build 9152903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a minute, but there's lots of changes in store with this update, including core combat mechanics between the defending player and invading sentry forces, some UI overhaul, economic elements, and a few new models. Check it out and see if you can survive!

Version 0.7.15.0 - Patch notes:

  • new models for structures and invading sentries
  • new music tracks added for a bit of atmosphere
  • basic movement and firing mechanics for enemy forces, and firing mechanics for defending player
  • reorganized UI to keep most of the obstructing elements along the bottom of the screen, freeing up the top of the screen so the player can see further towards the horizon

Happy Hunting!

