Turret Defense Update

It's been a minute, but there's lots of changes in store with this update, including core combat mechanics between the defending player and invading sentry forces, some UI overhaul, economic elements, and a few new models. Check it out and see if you can survive!

Version 0.7.15.0 - Patch notes:

new models for structures and invading sentries

new music tracks added for a bit of atmosphere

basic movement and firing mechanics for enemy forces, and firing mechanics for defending player

reorganized UI to keep most of the obstructing elements along the bottom of the screen, freeing up the top of the screen so the player can see further towards the horizon

Happy Hunting!