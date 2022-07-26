Sniper Elite 5 Update 1.21

New Sniper Elite 5 Content

⭐ Added free 'Flooded Village' multiplayer map

The new Multiplayer map "Flooded Village" pits players against one another across the vast fields and paths of a rural farming village that’s been intentionally flooded in order to prevent allied aircraft from landing. Flooded Village can be played in all multiplayer modes, including No Cross and boasts the longest shots so far in SE5's multiplayer to date. There are plenty of vantage points to be found here and more mobile players will find a number of useful flanking routes.

⭐ Added a 'Shooting Range'

We've added a new Shooting Range' area that contains everything you need in order to fine tune your arsenal prior to entering the field. There are a number of ranges that contain targets at known distances, so you can get the hang of 'zeroing' your scope, try out different attachments and build optimal loadouts for each of the game modes. You can access different loadouts, game modes and difficulty settings via and in game workbench, which can be found next to each of the ranges. The Shooting Range itself can be accessed from the main menu.

⭐ Invite your friends to join as Invaders using the social menu

We've added a much requested feature that allows players that have been invited to games via the 'Invite Code' system to choose to join as an enemy Invader or a co-operative partner.

Added Support for 'Landing Force' Mission and Weapon Pack (D.L. Carbine, PPSH, 'Landing Force' Mission)

⭐ Added support for 'Kick Voting'

During multiplayer matches, any player can now start a vote to kick another player via the 'player card'. Other players are then notified, and are able to vote. If a player hasn't voted by the time the timer expires, it counts as a 'no', There are cooldown timers preventing a single player from initiating new votes against lots of different players. You also can't kick a player if the result would be an empty team. Results are calculated as a simple majority.

⭐ Mark as "Ready" to start sooner

Players entering multiplayer lobbies now have a 'Ready' checkbox they can freely toggle on/off. When the majority of players have confirmed they're ready, a countdown timer will be auto initiated (in custom lobbies). If all players are ready, any active timer is dramatically shortened (quickmatch and custom lobbies). In either case, the game will start when the timer expires.

Patch Notes

• Fixed a bug that caused multiple pieces of TNT to be thrown instead of one

• Blocked a gap that allowed players to cross the barrier in the No-Cross map 'Urban Ruins'

• The 'Leather Hood' attachment for the Karabiner 98 now unlocks correctly in Multiplayer

• The 'Reinforced Band' attachment for the Karabiner 98 now unlock correctly In Multiplayer. For those of you that have already achieved the stated 50 kills, you will need to get one more to trigger the unlock

• Fixed an issue in Atlantic Wall that caused problems to players climbing the vines on the side of Marcel's house

• Players can now re-bind the 'W' and 'S' keys, and the 'Fire' and 'aim' Actions on keyboard.

• The 'No Stone Unturned' Achievement now unlock correctly

• Issues engaging with Hitler on Wolf Mountain have now been resolved

• Fixed a bug that caused issues with Ehrlich in War Factory's Kill List objective

• Resolved an issue where players were unable to exfiltrate from the Spy Academy mission

• Med kits should now work as normal

• Reworked the 'New Campaign' difficulty menu to be more intuitive.

• Improved the behaviour of the 'weapon wheel' menu when using the Steam Controller.

• Input icons now show correctly for Steam, Nintendo Pro, Xbox and PlayStation Controllers.