Table Ball Full Release

Welcome to Table Ball, our epic attempt at a "pong" like game.

We're doing what we can to replicate the feeling of the original game while adding our own twist to the game.

If you've played the game before the official release you can see a list of the changes in this version below

Table Ball 1.0.0.7 Full Changelog

Additions

Added "hit" sound

-- Only in "Offline" scenes

Added "AI Settings"

-- This can be accessed in the pause menu for AI-enabled game mods

-- This menu will be expanded on in the future

Added some "score Easter Eggs" I wonder if you can get your score to 100?

Added FULL controller support

Added a "Customization" menu to the main menu scene

Added Multiplayer

-- Currently in Beta, many aspects could be/are currently broken or subject to change

-- Only available in specific builds

Changes

Changed the colour of selected buttons in the main menu

Changed the size of the Game Mode Menu

Removed the "Start Menu" from each game mode

Slightly moved the Bumpers and the Score listing

Updated balls speed

Each scene now starts in the "Pause Menu"

Updated to Unity 2021.3.6f1

Changed the AI Bumper limits a bit

"Pause" menu now shows the name of the Game Mode instead of "Paused"

Changed the way in which the game resets the ball

-- This reduces the chance of the ball sticking to the same momentum when going through a goal or being manually reset

All elements are now prefabbed to make things easier for our new customization system

-- Again customization system doesn't release just yet so you're mostly just seeing a "proof of concept"

Using a new versioning system to make things easier for us to determine different builds in the long run.

Fixes