SteamVR Fest aka 5.6.0 beta

5.6.0 Beta is here and we need you! (seriously please come test)
Features
Face Lift
Honestly This has probably been too long since we updated, but updated color pallette to hopefully better blend in and not be as.... blue. Feel free to leave feedback on new looks positive/negative or changes.
Per App Bindings
Now Have your Bindings Change Based On what game you are playing.
Usage:
-
Enable Per-App Bindings via Checkbox
-
Select Application you want to select Bindings for:
- Some Common Overlays and their App ID's (not affiliated, just for reference)
- (default) OVR Advanced Settings = steam.overlay.1009850
- OVR Toolkit = steam.overlay.1068820
- XSOverlay =steam.overlay.1173510
- Desktop + = steam.overlay.1494460
- fpsVR = steam.overlay.908520
- LIV = steam.overlay.755540
-
Start Application You want to set a Binding For
-
Adjust Binding as desired
-
Save Binding for Current Game, or as a Default (applies if no game found)
Your Bindings Will Automatically be saved beside existing settings
(%appdata%\AdvancedSettings-Team\ on Windows)
Linux Users - please test this feature to make sure paths resolve properly.
Possible Fix for Space Drag not working Issues
Simply Click the Button and see if you can space drag after that, If not please leave comment, and hopefully can find out the issue.
Changed depots in beta branch