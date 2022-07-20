SteamVR Fest aka 5.6.0 beta

Share · View all patches · Build 9152745 · Last edited 20 July 2022 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

5.6.0 Beta is here and we need you! (seriously please come test)

Features

Face Lift

Honestly This has probably been too long since we updated, but updated color pallette to hopefully better blend in and not be as.... blue. Feel free to leave feedback on new looks positive/negative or changes.

Per App Bindings

Now Have your Bindings Change Based On what game you are playing.



Usage:

Enable Per-App Bindings via Checkbox

Select Application you want to select Bindings for: Some Common Overlays and their App ID's (not affiliated, just for reference) (default) OVR Advanced Settings = steam.overlay.1009850 OVR Toolkit = steam.overlay.1068820 XSOverlay =steam.overlay.1173510 Desktop + = steam.overlay.1494460 fpsVR = steam.overlay.908520 LIV = steam.overlay.755540

Start Application You want to set a Binding For

Adjust Binding as desired

Save Binding for Current Game, or as a Default (applies if no game found)

Your Bindings Will Automatically be saved beside existing settings

(%appdata%\AdvancedSettings-Team\ on Windows)

Linux Users - please test this feature to make sure paths resolve properly.

Possible Fix for Space Drag not working Issues

Simply Click the Button and see if you can space drag after that, If not please leave comment, and hopefully can find out the issue.