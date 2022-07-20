Patch 1.92 - Hotfix Patch

Hi Everyone,

Just wanted to post a small patch that makes some slight improvements to enemy behaviors and fixes some things I've noticed in my playthroughs. Game version is now 1.92.

Enemy Behavior

changes to enemy's player-detection code so that they first need to see the player before they start shooting at them. In previous versions, they could get your location from their allies and start shooting at you behind cover even before they physically saw you

changes to enemy pathing and their interactions with doorways, so there is less opportunity for firing animations to clip through walls

"Standing Still and Firing" enemy behavior now updated so that they will eventually grow bored of waiting for their target to peek out of cover and will eventually try to charge/kill their target

Overall these changes were made to make enemy gunfights feel even more unpredictable, but at the same time, feel less wall-hackish and unfair

Misc Changes

Updated Hardwood flooring models in maps 1 and 3

Updated Model Scaling in Map 5

Updated Floor brightness in Map 9

Adjusted Recoil and Recoil Recovery timings for all VR weapons to make them feel more impactful

Adjustments to bullet impacts on walls so that smoke particles always move upwards, and added more spark particles

Development Changes

I was initially planning to create 3 additional maps and have them pushed out with the Final Release of the game. However, when fooling around earlier this week and playing via Desktop Player controls; I was starting to feel that I may have spent too much time making the VR side feel good and did not pay enough attention to the quality of the Desktop player-side.

As such, I plan to make improvements for the Desktop FPS player, so that this game will be awesome not only for the VR players, but the Desktop players as well. This means new animations, changes in post-processing effects, possibly adding leaning, and etc. Since this will probably take some time, I will now only be creating 2 new maps to go with the Full Release of the game, and I'll work on the 3rd map for a post-release update.

As always, thank you everyone for your support so far! Hope y'all have a happy and safe summer!