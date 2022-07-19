July Update 1

Hello everyone. This first update adds some of the new features that have been highly requested and covers some minor bugs that were affecting some users.

Weighted Lists

Lists can now be turned into weighted lists. What is a weighted list? Instead of defining a specific percentage for each element, you can give it a "weight." The higher the weight the more likely the result will show up. This way, if you wanted to add more things to the list that are more likely to appear, you can simply increase the weight of the new elements instead of redistributing the percentages among old and new elements.

Auto Save

Now on the "List Creation" tab, there is an "Auto Save" checkbox and enabling it will mean any changes you make on the List Creation tab will be automatically saved.

Tab to auto complete

Now when you are typing in the "List Creation" menu and it is showing you auto complete options, you can hit the tab button to auto complete. This will select the top most likely result from the list.

Various bug fixes

When input prompts would appear, such as for entering new book or list names, the text box would not be automatically selected and you would need to click it. It now automatically selects the text box so you can start typing immediately.

When searching through lists, it would not search accurately if you used upper case letters

Several components had squared edges instead of rounded ones

Sometimes the program would select the wrong keyboard for the language upon startup. Extra checks were added to prevent this

Saving multiple lists in quick succession could result in one of the lists being invalid.

Next update should come out on the 1st of August, and will include some bigger features such as:

The ability to reference lists from other books

Variables that can be used in results

Remember, if there are any issues that arise make sure to post them in the Discussion section:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1782750/discussions/