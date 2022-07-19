 Skip to content

Hold Your Own update for 19 July 2022

Hold Your Own beta 10.0.7 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Hold Your Own Beta Experimental Build V10.0.7 Patch Notes

Reduced intermittent stutter caused by spawners.

Fixed temperature problem loading after a save in the O Congelada cold zones.

Fixed no-build zone on large peninsula of O Orucalo. You can now boat or fly into the area, and walk but not build. This is reserved for future updates.

Fixed vendor exploit, negative numbers not allowed in amount window.

Removed trees from lakes.

Fixed some physics volumes in lakes.

Fixed house furniture positions.

Reduced helicopter engine noise volume by half.

Happy Gaming!

