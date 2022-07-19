 Skip to content

Полигон Реальности Beta update for 19 July 2022

Update: Beta v1.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new beta version of the game 1.2.1 has been released!
Changes have been made in this version:
-Expanded the plot part of the game.
-Added gamepad support.
-Updated the main menu.
-Improved models and materials.
-Improved game lighting.
-Minor bugs fixed.

