A new beta version of the game 1.2.1 has been released!
Changes have been made in this version:
-Expanded the plot part of the game.
-Added gamepad support.
-Updated the main menu.
-Improved models and materials.
-Improved game lighting.
-Minor bugs fixed.
Полигон Реальности Beta update for 19 July 2022
Update: Beta v1.2.1
