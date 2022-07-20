Perks And The Store Are Here!

-Added the Store to the game. New player skins can now be purchased after earning enough coins to buy them.

-Added the Perk System to the game. Perks can now be unlocked and purchased!

-Added some new UI elements while in-game to show when new rounds start, and to help players keep track of which round they are on.

-Added a health bar for the boss.

-Added a Quick Heal button.

-Added health bars above friendly players heads and made their names and health bars face the camera.

-Added a "Time Between Rounds" setting for Defense mode games.

-Fixed the cheer animation when changing player skins so it does not repeat itself after you stop changing skins.

-Fixed a couple of bugs that caused crashes.

-Fixed an issue that let you block while using a bow or spell book.

-Fixed an issue where players could join a game without inputting a name and would then not have a name in-game.

-Changed the teleport spells timeout timer from 4 seconds to 8 seconds.

-Changed to the auto crossbow so it will work better with the new arrow velocity perk.

-Changed the weapon icons to be color coded based on their equipment type, ie. 1 hand, 2 hand, etc.

-Changed 1H weapon and shield attacks so it only uses the weapon, not the shield.