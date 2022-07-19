Avatars & Brazilian Portuguese translation!

You can now set your own avatar with characters from Karambola :) and play the game in Brazilian Portuguese! (Along with English, Simplified Chinese, Russian and Polish).

You can choose your avatar from these 13 lucky designs in your Steam profile settings! Enjoy! If you have a favorite character that you'd like to see on avatar, let us know in the comments :) ❤️

When choosing an avatar, you have random 5 of them available, but just refresh the page to see the other ones!

PT-BR translation was added thanks to Isadora Souza, who liked the game and offered to translate it! 😍

I highly recommend her services, if you need a translation please write to: isadora (dot) bernadete (at) gmail (dot) com

We also made a custom font to make future translations much easier! 🔥 The GNU/Linux version of the game has also received a couple of fixes to improve compatibility across various distributions and Steam Flatpak installations.

I also want to express gratitude for Very Positive reviews!!! Thank you so much!

Some of you wrote that they'd wish to pay for "Karambola". There are a couple of ways to support me:

buy t-shirts and swag from our shops (I plan to update them soon!)

pay for one of our choose-your-own-price games

donate to my PayPal (I'll check out alternative ways of donations/patronage soon)

follow our socials to know about new projects, merchandise or new ways to support me, and like/comment/share my posts to boost my dopamine & motivation <3 It all means a lot!

You can find all links here: https://linktr.ee/agata.nawrot

Your support, even small, would mean a lot and be a great help for me to keep working on new projects. Every bit helps!

Wish you a great week :)

Fruit-out!

Agata