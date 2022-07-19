Fix 0.6.11.1

In this small update:

Fixed "freezing" (lags, sticking) when moving prop players;

Fixed some minor bugs;

We are open to the audience and ready to get your feedback. The further development of the game depends on this, as well as the speed of fixing all errors and bugs. You can report any bugs you find in the Steam Community Hub, we read everything and don't miss anything.

We also remind you that the game mode "obstacle course" is in beta testing. In the next updates, small changes are planned for this mode, namely at the end of the obstacle course there will be a finish line. If the player has reached the finish line, he becomes the winner.

At the moment, at the end of the obstacle course are ability cards with snowballs, which players must throw at the hunter in order to punish him for bullying and win.