July 2022 Client Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9151437 · Last edited 19 July 2022 – 21:09:02 UTC by Wendy

Performance

made significant improvements to performance of "map grid" (both selection grids and targeting/spell presence as well as the toggleable visual grid with icons)

made improvements to performance of everything that uses "sprites", i.e. visual effects, units, ui, basically just about everything

made improvements for an issue that was causing a lot of memory allocation/deallocation due to something that got changed in the conversion from Java to C# .net (Unity)

fixed the visual effect for Ice Stars so that it doesn't spin up 18000 sprites (not a typo) on cast and lock up or crash the client

fixed an issue that caused a lot of errors to happen when casting Ice Storm or when Arctic Trap went off (causes client performance issues from logging, even with fix this effect doesn't show up completely. need to rework some code to have support for what it was doing in the old GL renderer)

Controller Support

added support for controller on login screen and in user registration

added support for showing the on screen keyboard when using a steam deck on the login and registration screens

fixed an issue with controller input getting stuck when showing an error modal on the login screen (action button was activating login rather than hiding error prompt)

fixed an issue with controller input getting stuck when showing an error modal on the login screen (action button was activating login rather than hiding error prompt) changed the display for pressing and holding to end turn to a more standardized radial fill around the prompt

fixed the popup for adding champion points showing playstation buttons both for non playstation controllers as well as showing the icons when no controller is present

fixed some controller icons in the bottom controller button legend always showing playstation buttons (option and touchpad)

controller icons are always present by default when the device is detected to be a Steam Deck

Resolution and Display Mode Enhancements

added a new dropdown in the options screen for selecting resolutions. Additionally, this list is now driven by dynamic population of resolutions based on the supported resolutions of the machine

added ability to select resolutions with different refresh rates

added display mode selection, which allows the exclusive fullscreen option as before, but now has the option for borderless fullscreen / borderless window

User Interface

cleaned up some tooltip issues (Factions now displays "Sundered Lands" instead of "sl" in factions list of rune tooltip, made location appear above "height" in node tooltip, made Terrains use localized values rather than the raw keys so that it says "Ice" instead of "ice", etc)

reworked the interface for the turn indicators, changed text colors as per community feedback, got rid of garish green arrow and made new selection graphics (no skeleton hand though, sorry)

reworked the interface for the turn indicators, changed text colors as per community feedback, got rid of garish green arrow and made new selection graphics (no skeleton hand though, sorry) added new functionality so that runes now correctly show their dual faction icon (matches how the web does this)

fixed some more instances of icons in the client when no controller is present. specifically the queued popup and the custom game popup (keep reporting these please)

fixed some more instances of icons in the client when no controller is present. specifically the queued popup and the custom game popup (keep reporting these please) Rescaled ability icons for higher clarity as well as more efficient memory compression

Passive abilities now use the higher res icons that the activated abilities use

updated the icons for Exploit abilities

Fixed an issue where Conditions in the Rune Details popup all showed a generic "physical attack" icon rather than the condition icon

fixed an issue in which the chat window was not positioned correctly in the lobby and some text was visible

fixed an issue in which the chat tabs had a portion of their graphic visible in the chat window itself

fixed an issue in which the chat tabs could have the incorrect unselected state which would cause overlap

changed the rune details popup to be over the chat interface in the Rune Manager

fixed an issue that prevented the forgot password option rollover/selection state from appearing

fixed an issue that could cause the forgot password button to not work

fixed an issue in which message responses related to readying/unreadying in custom games were not being processed by the game client (this could cause some mismatches in client state, etc)

fixed an issue that caused the start game sound when readying to play at twice the normal volume so as to protect BrokenNeck's ears

added a new icon for when images are missing or could not be loaded rather than loading the artwork for Ancestral Avenger

reworked the display on the rune details popup slightly and changed text to be rendered with a better text renderer and a slightly bigger view of the ability icons

added new icons for Haste and Stall

fixed an issue where split faction runes would not show their secondary faction when viewing them in game via the rune details (right click) screen

fixed activated ability buttons so that the icon graphic is also faded when the ability is not usable (matching the ability button frame)

Descriptions and In-game Messages

fixed missing name/description for LE Grimlic of K'Thir

fixed incorrect description for Sheoul Firebow

fixed an issue where Beset was not showing its ability description

fixed description of Summon: Boghopper Zombie

fixed description of effect from the spell Snuff

fixed in game description of Cursed Temple

fixed in game description of Illuminated condition (and Discovery Spell)

Art & Effects

reworked the map object rendering codepath so that if a object or effect is not registered to be "drawn" that frame, it will turn that object off (this should help with lingering visual effects, although we still need to find more root causes for this stuff)

by user request, reverted a change that made units not use bilinear/trilinear filtering. This makes the sprites less pixelated looking. However, this reintroduces a minor issue with sprites bleeding into other frames which causes small black lines. We will look into other solutions for this in a future patch

added some higher quality rune art for a number of runes. this will be shown in the client in leiu of the lower quality art when it is available if the system resolution is greater than 1280x800 (and it is not disabled in the Options)

added some higher quality rune art for a number of runes. this will be shown in the client in leiu of the lower quality art when it is available if the system resolution is greater than 1280x800 (and it is not disabled in the Options) fixed an issue which could cause some visual effects to be misaligned or to not move when the map is panned. the list of abilities and spells this potentially effects is too long to list. please use the #client-update-issues channel in the community discord to report any effects that are broken

fixed issues with some map objects double rendering (could cause darker shadows, etc)

fixed missing map objects on Ruins of Valdac map

significantly lessened the amount of sprites displayed when using the ability Elemental Storm: Poison

fixed an issue that could cause significant hitching when a champion with Portal (and a couple of other abilities) was revealed in the dock or deployed

optimized the effect for Blood Dispersal

fixed an issue with the spawn visualization for Maxxarek

fixed an issue with Maxxarek and Myx Hurricane visually enlarging when they are the target of a Relocation ability (this possibly affected other champions that use composite sprites)

added a minor visual effect and sound for Catalyst: Frost

fixed an issue that could cause the foil effect to show up on LE Grimlic of K'Thir

fixed sprite art for Poison Serpent

fixed a large amount of spells and abilities that were using incorrect positioning for their effects

fixed the positioning of death effects of some shrines (fw, fs, sp)

reduced the amount of time the chat bubble effect appears when a unit 'talks'

fixed the ironfist avatar missing its level 1 (2?) weapons while in statue form

fixed an issue that could cause the transparency from Stealthed or Incorporeal

added a visual effect and sound for Hunter: Soultapped

Balance Changes

A list of gameplay changes can be found on the Pox Nora forums.

Community

To chat with the Pox Nora community or get community assistance and report issues, please check out our community Discord: https://discord.gg/hk5nFyD