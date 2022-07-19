July 2022 client update release
Performance
- made significant improvements to performance of "map grid" (both selection grids and targeting/spell presence as well as the toggleable visual grid with icons)
- made improvements to performance of everything that uses "sprites", i.e. visual effects, units, ui, basically just about everything
- made improvements for an issue that was causing a lot of memory allocation/deallocation due to something that got changed in the conversion from Java to C# .net (Unity)
- fixed the visual effect for Ice Stars so that it doesn't spin up 18000 sprites (not a typo) on cast and lock up or crash the client
- fixed an issue that caused a lot of errors to happen when casting Ice Storm or when Arctic Trap went off (causes client performance issues from logging, even with fix this effect doesn't show up completely. need to rework some code to have support for what it was doing in the old GL renderer)
Controller Support
- added support for controller on login screen and in user registration
- added support for showing the on screen keyboard when using a steam deck on the login and registration screens
fixed an issue with controller input getting stuck when showing an error modal on the login screen (action button was activating login rather than hiding error prompt)
- changed the display for pressing and holding to end turn to a more standardized radial fill around the prompt
- fixed the popup for adding champion points showing playstation buttons both for non playstation controllers as well as showing the icons when no controller is present
- fixed some controller icons in the bottom controller button legend always showing playstation buttons (option and touchpad)
- controller icons are always present by default when the device is detected to be a Steam Deck
Resolution and Display Mode Enhancements
- added a new dropdown in the options screen for selecting resolutions. Additionally, this list is now driven by dynamic population of resolutions based on the supported resolutions of the machine
- added ability to select resolutions with different refresh rates
- added display mode selection, which allows the exclusive fullscreen option as before, but now has the option for borderless fullscreen / borderless window
User Interface
- cleaned up some tooltip issues (Factions now displays "Sundered Lands" instead of "sl" in factions list of rune tooltip, made location appear above "height" in node tooltip, made Terrains use localized values rather than the raw keys so that it says "Ice" instead of "ice", etc)
reworked the interface for the turn indicators, changed text colors as per community feedback, got rid of garish green arrow and made new selection graphics (no skeleton hand though, sorry)
- added new functionality so that runes now correctly show their dual faction icon (matches how the web does this)
fixed some more instances of icons in the client when no controller is present. specifically the queued popup and the custom game popup (keep reporting these please)
- Rescaled ability icons for higher clarity as well as more efficient memory compression
- Passive abilities now use the higher res icons that the activated abilities use
- updated the icons for Exploit abilities
- Fixed an issue where Conditions in the Rune Details popup all showed a generic "physical attack" icon rather than the condition icon
- fixed an issue in which the chat window was not positioned correctly in the lobby and some text was visible
- fixed an issue in which the chat tabs had a portion of their graphic visible in the chat window itself
- fixed an issue in which the chat tabs could have the incorrect unselected state which would cause overlap
- changed the rune details popup to be over the chat interface in the Rune Manager
- fixed an issue that prevented the forgot password option rollover/selection state from appearing
- fixed an issue that could cause the forgot password button to not work
- fixed an issue in which message responses related to readying/unreadying in custom games were not being processed by the game client (this could cause some mismatches in client state, etc)
- fixed an issue that caused the start game sound when readying to play at twice the normal volume so as to protect BrokenNeck's ears
- added a new icon for when images are missing or could not be loaded rather than loading the artwork for Ancestral Avenger
- reworked the display on the rune details popup slightly and changed text to be rendered with a better text renderer and a slightly bigger view of the ability icons
- added new icons for Haste and Stall
- fixed an issue where split faction runes would not show their secondary faction when viewing them in game via the rune details (right click) screen
- fixed activated ability buttons so that the icon graphic is also faded when the ability is not usable (matching the ability button frame)
Descriptions and In-game Messages
- fixed missing name/description for LE Grimlic of K'Thir
- fixed incorrect description for Sheoul Firebow
- fixed an issue where Beset was not showing its ability description
- fixed description of Summon: Boghopper Zombie
- fixed description of effect from the spell Snuff
- fixed in game description of Cursed Temple
- fixed in game description of Illuminated condition (and Discovery Spell)
Art & Effects
- reworked the map object rendering codepath so that if a object or effect is not registered to be "drawn" that frame, it will turn that object off (this should help with lingering visual effects, although we still need to find more root causes for this stuff)
- by user request, reverted a change that made units not use bilinear/trilinear filtering. This makes the sprites less pixelated looking. However, this reintroduces a minor issue with sprites bleeding into other frames which causes small black lines. We will look into other solutions for this in a future patch
added some higher quality rune art for a number of runes. this will be shown in the client in leiu of the lower quality art when it is available if the system resolution is greater than 1280x800 (and it is not disabled in the Options)
- fixed an issue which could cause some visual effects to be misaligned or to not move when the map is panned. the list of abilities and spells this potentially effects is too long to list. please use the #client-update-issues channel in the community discord to report any effects that are broken
- fixed issues with some map objects double rendering (could cause darker shadows, etc)
- fixed missing map objects on Ruins of Valdac map
- significantly lessened the amount of sprites displayed when using the ability Elemental Storm: Poison
- fixed an issue that could cause significant hitching when a champion with Portal (and a couple of other abilities) was revealed in the dock or deployed
- optimized the effect for Blood Dispersal
- fixed an issue with the spawn visualization for Maxxarek
- fixed an issue with Maxxarek and Myx Hurricane visually enlarging when they are the target of a Relocation ability (this possibly affected other champions that use composite sprites)
- added a minor visual effect and sound for Catalyst: Frost
- fixed an issue that could cause the foil effect to show up on LE Grimlic of K'Thir
- fixed sprite art for Poison Serpent
- fixed a large amount of spells and abilities that were using incorrect positioning for their effects
- fixed the positioning of death effects of some shrines (fw, fs, sp)
- reduced the amount of time the chat bubble effect appears when a unit 'talks'
- fixed the ironfist avatar missing its level 1 (2?) weapons while in statue form
- fixed an issue that could cause the transparency from Stealthed or Incorporeal
- added a visual effect and sound for Hunter: Soultapped
Balance Changes
Community
Changed files in this update