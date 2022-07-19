Save game added.
It will automatically save your last checkpoint, meaning you can close the game and carry on from the last checkpoint you reached before. (hopefully it works)
Game is somewhat playable now, good luck! :)
Peepo Island update for 19 July 2022
1.2.0
