Peepo Island update for 19 July 2022

1.2.0

Patchnotes · Last edited by Wendy

Save game added.
It will automatically save your last checkpoint, meaning you can close the game and carry on from the last checkpoint you reached before. (hopefully it works)
Game is somewhat playable now, good luck! :)

