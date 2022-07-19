Update 1.0.003

[PC] Fix the resolution at startup when the game is set in fullscreen
[PC] Key remap for directions now works as expected
[ALL] Fix a rare error in roguelite mode
[ALL] Fix some typo in english
[ALL] Fix area of effect for the big windows in Bilibines Office
[ALL] Fix a dialog bubble
[ALL] Fix some typo in French
[ALL] Fix description of some items
[ALL] Fix a voice line played while finishing the last level in chapter 2
[ALL] Fix the price for the 6-pack candles
[ALL] Fix a trap (ball with spikes) in level 1-9 which was disabled in a specific situation but still killed the player
[ALL] Slippers reduce the effect of slime
[ALL] The slippers now reduce the foot steps volume instead of completely mute it
[ALL] Now the pause menu can be closed with the start button on the gamepad
[ALL] When displaying controls, the dpad is replaced by the left stick
[ALL] unlock the four silver tankards in a multi run
[ALL] Hide articles which can't be bought due to the lack of item not possessed
[ALL] Lowered the number of candles when starting a level
[ALL] Shorten the time for the popup to appear to remember to change the candle
[ALL] Better light glow
