Update 1.0.003

[PC] Fix the resolution at startup when the game is set in fullscreen

[PC] Key remap for directions now works as expected

[ALL] Fix a rare error in roguelite mode

[ALL] Fix some typo in english

[ALL] Fix area of effect for the big windows in Bilibines Office

[ALL] Fix a dialog bubble

[ALL] Fix some typo in French

[ALL] Fix description of some items

[ALL] Fix a voice line played while finishing the last level in chapter 2

[ALL] Fix the price for the 6-pack candles

[ALL] Fix a trap (ball with spikes) in level 1-9 which was disabled in a specific situation but still killed the player

[ALL] Slippers reduce the effect of slime

[ALL] The slippers now reduce the foot steps volume instead of completely mute it

[ALL] Now the pause menu can be closed with the start button on the gamepad

[ALL] When displaying controls, the dpad is replaced by the left stick

[ALL] unlock the four silver tankards in a multi run

[ALL] Hide articles which can't be bought due to the lack of item not possessed

[ALL] Lowered the number of candles when starting a level

[ALL] Shorten the time for the popup to appear to remember to change the candle

[ALL] Better light glow