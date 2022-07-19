BEGIN YOUR EPIC TALE IN THE GAIDEN EVENT

ARMED AND DANGEROUS LIMITED-TIME MODE RETURNS!

Rack your shotguns and wipe down your scopes because Armed and Dangerous is back, where weapons are limited to snipers and shotguns, and loot overall is much harder to come by. Armed and Dangerous will be available from July 19th to August 2nd with World’s Edge, Olympus, and Storm Point as the map rotation.

GAIDEN FLASH EVENTS

Summon your inner hero and play your way through two unique weekly challenge tracks to unlock event-themed cosmetics.

GAIDEN EVENT-LIMITED ITEMS

Summon your inner hero with 40 adventurous event-limited cosmetics, including new Legendary skins for Revenant, Mirage, Octane and Wattson with complementary skins for the Flatline, Wingman, EVA-8 and Charge Rifle.

If you collect all 40 event items, you’ll unlock the newest Prestige skin, Bangalore’s “Apex Commander”! Prestige Skins are Mythic cosmetic Legend skins that each have 3 tiers (3 versions total of the Prestige Skin). Upon unlocking tier 1 of a Prestige Skin, a player will be able to complete challenges to unlock Tier 2 and Tier 3 at no additional cost. Players can continue to complete these challenges, once available, even after the end of the event. Once a Prestige Skin Tier’s challenge is completed a player will unlock that respective tier’s version of the Legend skin which can then be equipped. Players have the ability to equip any unlocked tier of a Prestige Skin once owned.

Gaiden Event Packs are available for a limited time during the Gaiden Event, but the items will be available in the standard Apex Pack pool of items after the event ends.

Gaiden Event Packs guarantee you one non-duplicate Gaiden Event item.

The new event will introduce 40 new cosmetic items around the Gaiden theme.

Gaiden items can be crafted with crafting metals. After two seasons, crafting metal costs of Gaiden Items may be reduced.

To preview/view what the new items are, players can go to the thematic event tab in-game.

For more information about event packs please visit our FAQ page [url=https://www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/about/frequently-asked-questions.]https://www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/about/frequently-asked-questions.

[/url]

Learn more here: https://www.ea.com/games/apex-legends/news/gaiden-event