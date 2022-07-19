Achievement Integration

On September 29th, 2019, achievement support for CoA was disabled with the release of patch 3.0.0. I'm very happy to announce that as of 2:45 PM Eastern US time today, I was able to restore functionality to the plugin which controls achievements for Cross of Auria. I would like to first apologize for it taking so long, but also offer some words of caution. I can't say for certain that what I've done is a permanent fix. In the last few days, I spent roughly 20 hours working on this issue alone. In that time, you may have seen achievements pop up either with a temporary name or with hidden data.

Let's go over some quick notes about what this means moving forward:

First and foremost, the loss of the achievement system was a huge blow to development morale in regards to creating side content. I don't know if I can truly express my creative excitement to see it working again.

In the next update, some of the previously removed achievements will be restored.

I'm still not an artist, so most achievement icons will be created using Yanfly's Icon Generator.

Yuelslain's Village and other DLC will feature achievements as they are prepared and released.

To collect missed achievements, a new save file will be required. (Due to some restructuring coming up, a new save file may be required anyway, but we'll cross that bridge when we come to it.)

... and probably most importantly I can't say for certain whether or not the system will remain functional permanently. Assuming it doesn't break again, I will be proceeding as though it's a permanent fixture of the game.

Keep in mind, just because an achievement becomes visible does not mean it will be obtainable in-game. Keep your eyes on future patch notes to see when the visible achievements will become obtainable. I will do my best to keep them hidden until they're ready for release, but the only way for me to test them is to put them in the public viewing space.

Some other info for other happenings in development:

BattleEngineCore - (1) Escape Ratio: changed from (0.5 $gameParty.agility() / $gameTroop.agility()) to (0.5 $gameParty.luck() / $gameTroop.luck()). (2) Activated Action, Critical, Miss, Evasion & HP Text.

TurnOrderDisplay - Enabled (tentatively)

SkillLearnSystem - Disabled

X_ArmorScaling - Disabled

Terms: (1) M.Attack -> Magic. (2) M. Defense -> Spirit.

Classes: (1) E. Warrior -> Paladin. (2) Barbarian -> Commando. (3) Priest -> Arcanist.

Junky gear now has 1 Variance.

To sum up the above, I'm going to try to restore functionality to the TurnOrderDisplay plugin (which shows order of attacks during battle in the top right), and we're doing away with the skill learn system which is a compliment of the class change system. The new classes being added are going to sway toward stat and equipment changes only as opposed to full learnsets of new abilities. Also, the escape chance of Ruby's party will now be based on Luck instead of Agility.

None of the above will be live until the next patch notes.

Hopefully I'll have another update for you by this weekend. I really just wanted to let you all know how excited I was about the prospect of achievements!

If you have any comments or questions or concerns or bug reports, https://www.facebook.com/CrossOfAuria/ is the best place to reach me.

//hardytier