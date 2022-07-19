 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fault: Elder Orb update for 19 July 2022

Fault - Patch Notes: 0.17.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9150803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

UI

  • Fixed an issue that caused the settings menu to lock the users cursor out of the application.

Economy

Daily/Weekly Rewards

  • Daily and weekly challenges will now grant Lesser Orbs instead of Matter.

‍Orbs

  • Added Matter to Orb reward pool.

We are receiving amazing feedback about our Orb and Core system and we will continue to make adjustments as needed. If you wish to have your feedback submitted to the team, simply type /feedback into our #community-feedback channel in our Discord.

‍Keep your eyes peeled as we keep everyone updated on the progress of our Epic Games Store launch later today. There will be no server downtime for this patch.

  • Strange Matter Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1106751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link