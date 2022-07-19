Fault - Patch Notes: 0.17.1

Bug Fixes

UI

Fixed an issue that caused the settings menu to lock the users cursor out of the application.

Economy

Daily/Weekly Rewards

Daily and weekly challenges will now grant Lesser Orbs instead of Matter.

‍Orbs

Added Matter to Orb reward pool.

We are receiving amazing feedback about our Orb and Core system and we will continue to make adjustments as needed. If you wish to have your feedback submitted to the team, simply type /feedback into our #community-feedback channel in our Discord.

‍Keep your eyes peeled as we keep everyone updated on the progress of our Epic Games Store launch later today. There will be no server downtime for this patch.