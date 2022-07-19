Update v0.002b

Few things been added and updated
New Skills Added "Memory Skills" includes
- New Military Weapon: SMGs, Pistols, ARs, Shotguns, and LMGs
- New Buildings: Industrial Drills and Industrial Tree Crusher
Must level up and use skill points to obtain these items (will be able to craft these items from Character crafting table)
New Animals that include
- Wolf, Bears includes Black Bear, Grizzly Bear, Polar Bear, & Bear Cubs, Deers, Elks, Foxes, Tigers, Panthers & Panthers Cubs, Pumas, Leopards and Boars. (Other animals like rabbits and raccoons will be added in next update)
Added Dialogue to Reaper for interaction to Main Reaper on Near Island
Added more Dialogue to enemy monsters
Added more rocks
Added cave on main island (Cave missing few more enemies & interacting objects)
Added Another Dungeon to explore (Dungeon missing enemies & Interacting objects)
Added New UI Image to most items
