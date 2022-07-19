Update v0.002b

Share · View all patches · Build 9150732 · Last edited 19 July 2022 – 19:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Few things been added and updated

New Skills Added "Memory Skills" includes

New Military Weapon: SMGs, Pistols, ARs, Shotguns, and LMGs

New Buildings: Industrial Drills and Industrial Tree Crusher

Must level up and use skill points to obtain these items (will be able to craft these items from Character crafting table)

New Animals that include



Wolf, Bears includes Black Bear, Grizzly Bear, Polar Bear, & Bear Cubs, Deers, Elks, Foxes, Tigers, Panthers & Panthers Cubs, Pumas, Leopards and Boars. (Other animals like rabbits and raccoons will be added in next update)

Added Dialogue to Reaper for interaction to Main Reaper on Near Island

Added more Dialogue to enemy monsters

Added more rocks

Added cave on main island (Cave missing few more enemies & interacting objects)

Added Another Dungeon to explore (Dungeon missing enemies & Interacting objects)

Added New UI Image to most items