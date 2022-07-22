Incremental Epic Hero 2 is now available!

Hello everybody!! We are so pleased to announce the launch of Incremental Epic Heroes 2 into Early Access!!! 😄

We started this project exactly one year ago this month, and thanks to all of the wonderful feedback we've received, we feel we have created a true successor to the original IEH, and we hope you think so too!

However, we are nowhere near done and will continue to add a lot more content over the remainder of the year, some of which we hope will blow you out of this world... and into many, many more worlds 😉

Thank you to everyone who has supported the game throughout our playtesting, and welcome to all new players fresh to the game!

Bonus Code

Hapiwaku Website

日本語はこちら

I posted a story behind the development of IEH2 in our website! I put a bonus code at the bottom of the post too! Please read them 😄

Also, if you feel excited at playing IEH2, please post your review on Steam so that more and more people can find us and join IEH2!

Patch Note:

IEH2 [ver. 1.1.1.1] Early Access Launch on Steam!

Added : New Challenge

Added : Mystic Arena building effects

Added : New Talismans

Added : Inventory Slot reward to Tutorial 13 global quest

Added : Epic Store [Equipment Loadout]

Added : Help [Expedition] [Challenge]

Added : Tutorial video links in Help [Lab][Capture][Expedition]

Added : Hapiwaku website link in settings tab

Added : Japanese texts for some content 一部コンテンツに日本語表示を追加しました。（ヘルプ・エピックストア・設定オプション等）

Changed : Area/Dungeon Prestige Reset in Epic Store

Balanced : Buffed base exp gain from monsters

Balanced : Buffed quest/dungeon EXP/Gold Rewards

Balanced : World Ascension now wipes items in enchant inventory but Accomplishment # 15 enables to preserve them on WA

Balanced : Some of WA Milestones

Fixed : Void treasure chests in dungeon

Fixed : You sometimes couldn't get loot drops while using Background Mode

Fixed : Haunted Mansion 1 quest exp reward was wrongly higher than I intended

Fixed : Blizzard requiring skills were wrong

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos