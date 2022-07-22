Incremental Epic Hero 2 is now available!

Hello everybody!! We are so pleased to announce the launch of Incremental Epic Heroes 2 into Early Access!!! 😄
We started this project exactly one year ago this month, and thanks to all of the wonderful feedback we've received, we feel we have created a true successor to the original IEH, and we hope you think so too!
However, we are nowhere near done and will continue to add a lot more content over the remainder of the year, some of which we hope will blow you out of this world... and into many, many more worlds 😉
Thank you to everyone who has supported the game throughout our playtesting, and welcome to all new players fresh to the game!
Bonus Code
Hapiwaku Website
日本語はこちら
I posted a story behind the development of IEH2 in our website! I put a bonus code at the bottom of the post too! Please read them 😄
Also, if you feel excited at playing IEH2, please post your review on Steam so that more and more people can find us and join IEH2!
Patch Note:
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.1.1] Early Access Launch on Steam!
Added : New Challenge
Added : Mystic Arena building effects
Added : New Talismans
Added : Inventory Slot reward to Tutorial 13 global quest
Added : Epic Store [Equipment Loadout]
Added : Help [Expedition] [Challenge]
Added : Tutorial video links in Help [Lab][Capture][Expedition]
Added : Hapiwaku website link in settings tab
Added : Japanese texts for some content 一部コンテンツに日本語表示を追加しました。（ヘルプ・エピックストア・設定オプション等）
Changed : Area/Dungeon Prestige Reset in Epic Store
Balanced : Buffed base exp gain from monsters
Balanced : Buffed quest/dungeon EXP/Gold Rewards
Balanced : World Ascension now wipes items in enchant inventory but Accomplishment # 15 enables to preserve them on WA
Balanced : Some of WA Milestones
Fixed : Void treasure chests in dungeon
Fixed : You sometimes couldn't get loot drops while using Background Mode
Fixed : Haunted Mansion 1 quest exp reward was wrongly higher than I intended
Fixed : Blizzard requiring skills were wrong
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos