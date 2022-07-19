 Skip to content

Sandream update for 19 July 2022

Updated 0720

Share · View all patches · Build 9150360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

. The dialog key is adjusted to avoid conflict with the sprint key
. The pause interface supports the keyboard handle direction keys to turn left and right pages
. Fixed the error that magic was cast when the handle moved the object
. The interface of the protagonist hanging up improves the operation and display
. Improved the display of the home page
. Fixed the error that the protagonist will still receive damage during the pause
. Many problems caused by wall penetration have been corrected
. Added some save points

