Updated 0720

. The dialog key is adjusted to avoid conflict with the sprint key

. The pause interface supports the keyboard handle direction keys to turn left and right pages

. Fixed the error that magic was cast when the handle moved the object

. The interface of the protagonist hanging up improves the operation and display

. Improved the display of the home page

. Fixed the error that the protagonist will still receive damage during the pause

. Many problems caused by wall penetration have been corrected

. Added some save points