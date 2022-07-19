 Skip to content

Westwood Shadows update for 19 July 2022

Patch Updates #03

Share · View all patches · Build 9150282 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello, we're back with some more fixes.

Fixed

  • Fixed achievement error when finishing the Prologue
  • Fixed achievement error for Mirror Break
  • Fixed achievement error for Shadow Kills
  • Fixed achievement error for Oxygen use
  • Fixed a bug where loading the game would spawn Peter at a wrong location outside of the School
  • Added missing pre-rendered cutscene at the end of the Prologue

Known issues for fix on next patch

  • Autosave on "safe areas" of the first Boss
  • Some shadows won't hear the bottle or won't go to investigate
  • Some shadows won't attack when they see the player
  • Tweaks on puzzles to make them easier to solve
  • The cinematic video when finishing the Prologue is outdated

One more time thank you all for submitting bugs and problems. We are very happy to receive comments and feedback!

Please don't forget that this is our first game and we appreciate all of you for supporting us and being so positive while we fix all issues. If you have any problems with the game please consider sending a message to our community discussions instead of giving us a bad review as we're here, reading all your comments and we update the game with patches regularly.

Have a great day!
RedSoup

