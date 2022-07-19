Rogue Legacy 2 – Patch v1.0.4

We’re back with yet another patch to improve the overall game experience. This update was actually unplanned, as we originally were only going to push out a few hotfixes. As time went on we started addressing some lower priority issues and a few longstanding ones, including the infamous slope bug that could launch enemies and the player into the ionosphere. We now feel the number of fixes justifies packing it up in a full minor patch release. Our apologies to Xbox players who are now two updates behind. This one cropped up so fast that we didn’t have time to validate the previous patch, but we promise we will be updating the Xbox version shortly to ensure parity.

Bard (Big Buff)

The Bard is one of our most complex classes to play, but we’ve doubled down on their eccentricity by really letting players get crazy with their note placements. We've shaved some of the damage out of their kit as a result (since we've been overcompensating in that spot for a while now).

Lute (Buff)

Now destroys Mid-Sized Projectiles. Build yourself a musical fortress, and reign some DANCE down on your foes.

Lute Explosion damage scaling reduced from 200% INT to 185% INT.

Crescendo (Buff)

Crescendo notes (the flowers) now destroy Mid-Sized Projectiles. Chain shooting enemies should no longer be a problem. If one note gets transformed, then all of the following projectiles will be destroyed.

Now causes knockback to give you more breathing room.

BURDEN CHANGES

We’re reducing the difficulty of many of the Biome Burdens to make them more appealing during multi-session playthroughs.

Bridge Biome Burden (Nerf):

Community: Cannon balls are now randomly spread, and fire in sets of 4 instead of 5.

Cannon balls are now randomly spread, and fire in sets of 4 instead of 5. Community: Fire rate reduced significantly.

Forest Biome Burden (Nerf):

Ice Nightmares’ "Detection Radius" reduced by 40%.

Study Biome Burden (Nerf):

Community: Wave Attack fire rate reduced significantly.

Tower Biome Burden (Nerf):

Lancers now always attacks in sets of 2, instead of randomly between 1-2.

Community: Spawn rate reduced significantly.

Cave Biome Burden (Nerf):

Community: Blades spawn rate reduced significantly.

LEVEL CHANGES

Community: Moved Irad Prime’s Memories to be more visible after defeating him.

Moved Irad Prime’s Memories to be more visible after defeating him. Community: Extended Tower’s top platforms for easier transitions.

BUG FIXES