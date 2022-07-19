 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Into the Breach update for 19 July 2022

Into the Breach: Advanced Edition Update - Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9150250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Advanced Edition is a free major content update that will be available on all platforms today!

The following is the primary change list, but there’s a lot of small bug-fixes and tweaks here and there.

Major Additions

  • 5 New squads & 15 new squad achievements!
  • 7 new Vek, 3 new Psions, & 10 new boss battles!
  • 12 new missions & 3 new bonus mission goals!
  • 4 New pilots & 10 new random pilot abilities!
  • 39 New weapons & equipment!
  • 2 new music tracks from composer Ben Prunty!
  • Even more challenging difficulty mode, Unfair Mode!
  • 7 New Languages! (Arabic, Thai, Swedish, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, and Latin American Spanish)

Other Changes

  • Optional Content Toggles - All of the new content (enemies, pilot skills, etc) other than balance changes are possible to turn off if you would like the base-game content experience.
  • Weapon reactor usage reduced - We wanted to encourage players to immediately try out equipment they find, so we reduced the reactor power to equip most gear.
  • Store Changes - Since you can now instantly equip most weapons without needing an additional reactor core, the reputation cost to purchase weapons has increased by 1 and the store options are limited in the first 2 islands.
  • New weapon mechanic: KO effects - Certain weapons will trigger an additional effect if the primary target is killed by the attack.
  • New tile mechanic: Cracking - Certain weapons will cause the ground to crack. If the tile is damaged again, it will shatter, destroying the tile and anything standing on it!
  • New status effect: Boost - This will increase the next attack’s damage by 1. Highly effective for AoE attacks!
  • Unlocking Squads with Coins Change - The cost of unlocking squads with coins has been reduced to account for the extra squads.

Unfair Mode Tips

This mode is for veterans looking for even more of a challenge but it might require different strategies than you're used to.

  • There will be many more situations where damage is inevitable so it’ll be more important to take losses strategically - depending on the situation, it might be better to lose grid power, sacrifice a pilot, or fail a mission objective.
  • Grid power gains are doubled which means it’s much easier to pull back from the brink of defeat. Don’t give up after a few setbacks.
  • There is a limit to how many Vek can spawn so sometimes it’s more advantageous to leave some weak Vek alive rather than wiping them out early.

Changed depots in private_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9150250
Into the Breach Mac Depot 590382
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link