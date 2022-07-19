Into the Breach: Advanced Edition Update - Now Available!

Advanced Edition is a free major content update that will be available on all platforms today!
The following is the primary change list, but there’s a lot of small bug-fixes and tweaks here and there.
Major Additions
- 5 New squads & 15 new squad achievements!
- 7 new Vek, 3 new Psions, & 10 new boss battles!
- 12 new missions & 3 new bonus mission goals!
- 4 New pilots & 10 new random pilot abilities!
- 39 New weapons & equipment!
- 2 new music tracks from composer Ben Prunty!
- Even more challenging difficulty mode, Unfair Mode!
- 7 New Languages! (Arabic, Thai, Swedish, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, and Latin American Spanish)
Other Changes
- Optional Content Toggles - All of the new content (enemies, pilot skills, etc) other than balance changes are possible to turn off if you would like the base-game content experience.
- Weapon reactor usage reduced - We wanted to encourage players to immediately try out equipment they find, so we reduced the reactor power to equip most gear.
- Store Changes - Since you can now instantly equip most weapons without needing an additional reactor core, the reputation cost to purchase weapons has increased by 1 and the store options are limited in the first 2 islands.
- New weapon mechanic: KO effects - Certain weapons will trigger an additional effect if the primary target is killed by the attack.
- New tile mechanic: Cracking - Certain weapons will cause the ground to crack. If the tile is damaged again, it will shatter, destroying the tile and anything standing on it!
- New status effect: Boost - This will increase the next attack’s damage by 1. Highly effective for AoE attacks!
- Unlocking Squads with Coins Change - The cost of unlocking squads with coins has been reduced to account for the extra squads.
Unfair Mode Tips
This mode is for veterans looking for even more of a challenge but it might require different strategies than you're used to.
- There will be many more situations where damage is inevitable so it’ll be more important to take losses strategically - depending on the situation, it might be better to lose grid power, sacrifice a pilot, or fail a mission objective.
- Grid power gains are doubled which means it’s much easier to pull back from the brink of defeat. Don’t give up after a few setbacks.
- There is a limit to how many Vek can spawn so sometimes it’s more advantageous to leave some weak Vek alive rather than wiping them out early.
Changed depots in private_beta branch