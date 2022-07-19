Into the Breach: Advanced Edition Update - Now Available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Advanced Edition is a free major content update that will be available on all platforms today!

The following is the primary change list, but there’s a lot of small bug-fixes and tweaks here and there.

Major Additions

5 New squads & 15 new squad achievements!

7 new Vek, 3 new Psions, & 10 new boss battles!

12 new missions & 3 new bonus mission goals!

4 New pilots & 10 new random pilot abilities!

39 New weapons & equipment!

2 new music tracks from composer Ben Prunty!

Even more challenging difficulty mode, Unfair Mode!

7 New Languages! (Arabic, Thai, Swedish, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Turkish, and Latin American Spanish)

Other Changes

Optional Content Toggles - All of the new content (enemies, pilot skills, etc) other than balance changes are possible to turn off if you would like the base-game content experience.

- All of the new content (enemies, pilot skills, etc) other than balance changes are possible to turn off if you would like the base-game content experience. Weapon reactor usage reduced - We wanted to encourage players to immediately try out equipment they find, so we reduced the reactor power to equip most gear.

- We wanted to encourage players to immediately try out equipment they find, so we reduced the reactor power to equip most gear. Store Changes - Since you can now instantly equip most weapons without needing an additional reactor core, the reputation cost to purchase weapons has increased by 1 and the store options are limited in the first 2 islands.

- Since you can now instantly equip most weapons without needing an additional reactor core, the reputation cost to purchase weapons has increased by 1 and the store options are limited in the first 2 islands. New weapon mechanic: KO effects - Certain weapons will trigger an additional effect if the primary target is killed by the attack.

- Certain weapons will trigger an additional effect if the primary target is killed by the attack. New tile mechanic: Cracking - Certain weapons will cause the ground to crack. If the tile is damaged again, it will shatter, destroying the tile and anything standing on it!

- Certain weapons will cause the ground to crack. If the tile is damaged again, it will shatter, destroying the tile and anything standing on it! New status effect: Boost - This will increase the next attack’s damage by 1. Highly effective for AoE attacks!

- This will increase the next attack’s damage by 1. Highly effective for AoE attacks! Unlocking Squads with Coins Change - The cost of unlocking squads with coins has been reduced to account for the extra squads.

Unfair Mode Tips

This mode is for veterans looking for even more of a challenge but it might require different strategies than you're used to.