A Hat in Time update for 19 July 2022

An Update to A Hat in Time is Now Available!

Build 9150228 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update will be applied automatically when you restart A Hat in Time.

Miscellaneous
  • Fixed a rare issue where Steam Workshop mod splash screens would display "visit store" instead of "visit workshop page".
  • Fixed the buttons on Steam Workshop mod entries being very narrow
  • Fixed a rare crash related to Rift Collapse animations
  • Fixed a rare crash that would occur when loading new levels
  • Fixed a crash when the max number of particle effects in a level was hit
  • Fixed a rare crash on exiting the game while a particle system is playing
  • Fixed a rare AI crash
  • Fixed a crash related to jigglebones on characters

