An Update to A Hat in Time is Now Available!

The update will be applied automatically when you restart A Hat in Time.
Miscellaneous
- Fixed a rare issue where Steam Workshop mod splash screens would display "visit store" instead of "visit workshop page".
- Fixed the buttons on Steam Workshop mod entries being very narrow
- Fixed a rare crash related to Rift Collapse animations
- Fixed a rare crash that would occur when loading new levels
- Fixed a crash when the max number of particle effects in a level was hit
- Fixed a rare crash on exiting the game while a particle system is playing
- Fixed a rare AI crash
- Fixed a crash related to jigglebones on characters
Changed files in this update