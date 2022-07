Share · View all patches · Build 9150126 · Last edited 19 July 2022 – 16:39:31 UTC by Wendy

This update contains the following changes:

Added 4 new language options: Russian, French, Italian and German.

Fixed localization bugs.

Fixed UI positioning.

Next update will add new unlockable content, so if you want to suggest an item or position to add, please, do it.