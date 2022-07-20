Game Patch #1

Thanks so much for the support us during the launch of The Galactic Junkers!

Today we are pleased to share a new patch based on your feedback, comments, and bug reports.

We want to make sure the game is the best it can possibly be and continue to work through the list of feedback! Keep your thoughts coming to us on the Steam Community Hub and our official Twitter.

Here are some of the main fixes that we have included in this update!

Gameplay Fixes & Improvements

Reduced automatic system degradation rate, and system degradation is no longer faster with more users.

Reduced the health of cookie cutters.

Removed some speech bubbles from player crew.

Characters stop moving when given an overwatch command.

Orders can be given to crew whilst they're ragdolled or in the middle of exiting a console.

Screen edge camera rotation is turned off by default.

A single laz gun comes free with every purchase of a new ship turret.

Ship steering input resets while in the interior view.

Player’s crew being shot doesn't cancel a move order.

Updated crew card selection highlights to be more clear.

Made subsector circles more visible on the map.

Speech bubbles do not block input.

Adjusted the default camera position on the Goliath-class ship.

Improved mining behavior when using an aft-mounted mining laz.

Bug Fixes