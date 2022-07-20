Game Patch #1

Thanks so much for the support us during the launch of The Galactic Junkers!
Today we are pleased to share a new patch based on your feedback, comments, and bug reports.
We want to make sure the game is the best it can possibly be and continue to work through the list of feedback! Keep your thoughts coming to us on the Steam Community Hub and our official Twitter.
Here are some of the main fixes that we have included in this update!
Gameplay Fixes & Improvements
- Reduced automatic system degradation rate, and system degradation is no longer faster with more users.
- Reduced the health of cookie cutters.
- Removed some speech bubbles from player crew.
- Characters stop moving when given an overwatch command.
- Orders can be given to crew whilst they're ragdolled or in the middle of exiting a console.
- Screen edge camera rotation is turned off by default.
- A single laz gun comes free with every purchase of a new ship turret.
- Ship steering input resets while in the interior view.
- Player’s crew being shot doesn't cancel a move order.
- Updated crew card selection highlights to be more clear.
- Made subsector circles more visible on the map.
- Speech bubbles do not block input.
- Adjusted the default camera position on the Goliath-class ship.
- Improved mining behavior when using an aft-mounted mining laz.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash that could occur on moving characters between ships.
- Fixed a memory leak that could degrade performance.
- Fixed some bugs where crew would receive unexpected target positions upon orders.
- Fixed bugs where characters could end up in strange places during some missions.
- Fixed strange behavior on a couple of shipwreck models.
- Stopped characters dipping through the floor while recovering from a ragdoll state.
- Prevented civilians trying to hitch a ride on the player's ship.
- Fixed a bug where tutorial instructions could block other missions.
- Fixed two-handed weapons trying to enter the wrong inventory slots, or not storing correctly in a locker.
- Made sure purchased robots transfer to newy-purchased ships properly.
- Ensured all weapons on an owned Orca-class ship can be viewed on the ship screen.
- Prevented the medipod on the Orca-class ship from remaining permanently unpowered.
- Fixed a bug that could cause inventory icons not to display properly.
- Gun models load on a newly purchased ship if the player bought extra weapons before buying a weapon system.
- Fixed a bug where unmanned weapons could fire after loading a save.
- Prevented a way of making items disappear in character item exchange UI.
- Locked the camera from moving while a text input field is selected.
- Fixed a bug preventing the wardrobe screen from scrolling after repeated openings.
- Sleeping characters wake up when booted out of bed on transfer to a new ship.
- Stopped the wrong character from taking a spacesuit or helmet off when swapping items in a locker.
