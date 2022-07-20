 Skip to content

A Last Song update for 20 July 2022

Demo update (0.6.212_b.0)

Last edited by Wendy

Hello 🌱

Here is the patch notes for the changes in the latest demo version (0.6.212_b.0)

Gameplay

  • Tweaked timing tolerance and scores for all melodies
  • Changed varalgue meloplant (dorian biome) melody so it's easier

Misc

  • Added new region stabilisation animations
  • Added Vaiker garden (new vegetation appears when changing biome)
  • Added melodex terminal notification in Vaiker

UI

  • Changed the visuals of the weather gauge in HUD
  • Updated tech tree menu
  • Changed visuals of energy and life in HUD
  • Updated biome selection in menu (melodex, vestige analysis)

Sounds

  • Added region stabilisation sound
  • Added a "can't use item" sound
  • Added melocompost item use sound
  • Added mirror item protected sound when hit by a vespod harvester attack
  • Added intense fog trigger sound
  • Added and tweaked vespod harvester sounds
  • Added and tweaked meloplant destabilisation menu sounds
  • Added save/load menu sounds
  • Added biome selection sounds in menu (melodex, vestige analysis)
  • Optimised voices

Bug fixes

  • Fixed camera shake happening on expedition start
  • Fixed vespod harvester sometimes attacking and moving at the same time
  • Fixed vespod harvester attacks management
  • Fixed vespod harvester position on map not updating after the signal deactivation
  • Fixed escape shortcut in load/save menu not exiting said menu
  • Fixed meloplant destabilisation edge cases
  • Fixed UI particle system layer
  • Fixed some human dialogues in Vaiker not being triggered if the avatar died during expedition

Backend

  • Updated FMOD
  • Updated vegetation studio pro
  • Updated text animator
  • Increased save data resilience

We are still working hard on stuff that did not make it for this update (we hear you, everyone that has performance issues) and some super secret stuff that will not be in the demo ;)

Beep Boop Bye 🤖

https://twitter.com/AnomalieStudio
https://www.instagram.com/alastsong_
https://www.tiktok.com/@alastsong_

