Demo update (0.6.212_b.0)

Hello 🌱

Here is the patch notes for the changes in the latest demo version (0.6.212_b.0)

Gameplay

Tweaked timing tolerance and scores for all melodies

Changed varalgue meloplant (dorian biome) melody so it's easier

Misc

Added new region stabilisation animations

Added Vaiker garden (new vegetation appears when changing biome)

Added melodex terminal notification in Vaiker

UI

Changed the visuals of the weather gauge in HUD

Updated tech tree menu

Changed visuals of energy and life in HUD

Updated biome selection in menu (melodex, vestige analysis)

Sounds

Added region stabilisation sound

Added a "can't use item" sound

Added melocompost item use sound

Added mirror item protected sound when hit by a vespod harvester attack

Added intense fog trigger sound

Added and tweaked vespod harvester sounds

Added and tweaked meloplant destabilisation menu sounds

Added save/load menu sounds

Added biome selection sounds in menu (melodex, vestige analysis)

Optimised voices

Bug fixes

Fixed camera shake happening on expedition start

Fixed vespod harvester sometimes attacking and moving at the same time

Fixed vespod harvester attacks management

Fixed vespod harvester position on map not updating after the signal deactivation

Fixed escape shortcut in load/save menu not exiting said menu

Fixed meloplant destabilisation edge cases

Fixed UI particle system layer

Fixed some human dialogues in Vaiker not being triggered if the avatar died during expedition

Backend

Updated FMOD

Updated vegetation studio pro

Updated text animator

Increased save data resilience

We are still working hard on stuff that did not make it for this update (we hear you, everyone that has performance issues) and some super secret stuff that will not be in the demo ;)

Beep Boop Bye 🤖

https://twitter.com/AnomalieStudio

https://www.instagram.com/alastsong_

https://www.tiktok.com/@alastsong_