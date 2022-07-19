 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition update for 19 July 2022

Patch Notes 7/19 - 35356

Share · View all patches · Build 9149871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Spiritfarers!

Small patch today to fix some of the remaining issues most commonly encountered by players.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in stations when encountering a dragon or new location while playing guitar.
  • Fixed a typo in Gwen's dialogue when she explains sleep.
  • Fixed a missing chair in Hummingberg.
  • Fixed Stanley causing a black screen when attempting to sleep while he was in Stella's cabin.
  • Fixed being unable to sleep at minigame events.
  • Fixed being unable to move the ship at minigame events.
  • Updated Report a Bug to redirect to our support page.

Note: This update is only for the Windows version, Linux and OSX will come at a later date.

Changed files in this update

Spiritfarer Windows Depot 972661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link