Patch Notes 7/19 - 35356

Hey Spiritfarers!
Small patch today to fix some of the remaining issues most commonly encountered by players.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in stations when encountering a dragon or new location while playing guitar.
- Fixed a typo in Gwen's dialogue when she explains sleep.
- Fixed a missing chair in Hummingberg.
- Fixed Stanley causing a black screen when attempting to sleep while he was in Stella's cabin.
- Fixed being unable to sleep at minigame events.
- Fixed being unable to move the ship at minigame events.
- Updated Report a Bug to redirect to our support page.
Note: This update is only for the Windows version, Linux and OSX will come at a later date.
