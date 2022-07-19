Patch Notes 7/19 - 35356

Share · View all patches · Build 9149871 · Last edited 19 July 2022 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Hey Spiritfarers!

Small patch today to fix some of the remaining issues most commonly encountered by players.

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where players would get stuck in stations when encountering a dragon or new location while playing guitar.

Fixed a typo in Gwen's dialogue when she explains sleep.

Fixed a missing chair in Hummingberg.

Fixed Stanley causing a black screen when attempting to sleep while he was in Stella's cabin.

Fixed being unable to sleep at minigame events.

Fixed being unable to move the ship at minigame events.

Updated Report a Bug to redirect to our support page.

Note: This update is only for the Windows version, Linux and OSX will come at a later date.