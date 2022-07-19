 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Bounty: Deluxe Edition update for 19 July 2022

The Bounty V2.2 Final Update is Live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9149771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The final update (barring emergency bugfixes) has been uploaded and is now available on Steam.
I'll be doing some reaching out and rounds of promo and everything as time allows, but there's a lot
going on between this, work going forward, life, and MO Gamecon coming up... so as the story has been
during this entire rebuild/refresh, I can only devote so much time to this game.

A few changes-
Updated resolution to fit Steam Deck requirements
Tweaked code on spike traps
Updated monster sprites
Updated some character/event sprites
Updated font
Updated dog- you name them, they follow you on the map screen, and you can pet them!
Approximately 23423432 bugs found/created and fixed
Audio tweaks

Store page has been updated with a brand new trailer, and several new screenshots.

You can find more complete lists in other updates.

I'm extremely proud of , and hope people enjoy playing it as much as I did creating it.

Changed files in this update

The Bounty: Deluxe Edition Content Depot 672921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link