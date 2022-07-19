The Bounty V2.2 Final Update is Live!

The final update (barring emergency bugfixes) has been uploaded and is now available on Steam.

I'll be doing some reaching out and rounds of promo and everything as time allows, but there's a lot

going on between this, work going forward, life, and MO Gamecon coming up... so as the story has been

during this entire rebuild/refresh, I can only devote so much time to this game.

A few changes-

Updated resolution to fit Steam Deck requirements

Tweaked code on spike traps

Updated monster sprites

Updated some character/event sprites

Updated font

Updated dog- you name them, they follow you on the map screen, and you can pet them!

Approximately 23423432 bugs found/created and fixed

Audio tweaks

Store page has been updated with a brand new trailer, and several new screenshots.

You can find more complete lists in other updates.

I'm extremely proud of , and hope people enjoy playing it as much as I did creating it.