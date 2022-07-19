 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R update for 19 July 2022

Security patch (22/07/19)

Share · View all patches · Build 9149257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released a patch for the Steam version "GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R" to resolve a vulnerability in the game system. Both the main branch and the legacy branch have been updated.

Please update your game to the latest version.

Changed files in this update

Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R Content Depot 348551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link