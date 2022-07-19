Security patch (22/07/19)

We have released a patch for the Steam version "GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R" to resolve a vulnerability in the game system. Both the main branch and the legacy branch have been updated.
Please update your game to the latest version.
