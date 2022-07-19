[Version3.2.5] BlendShapeProxy with VMC Protocol

Added the ability to select whether or not to synchronize BlendShapeProxy values when linking external apps.
The VMC protocol modal now looks like this.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added the ability to select whether or not to synchronize BlendShapeProxy values when linking external apps.
The VMC protocol modal now looks like this.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update