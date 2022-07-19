Small, Tiny, little, patch and a bit of plans for the future

ADDED

-Vignette and Grain

-Few Sound FX

Fixes

-Fixed a bug on the loading screen when going back to the main menu

-Fixed Bug with the never-ending loading after pressing the "Continue button".

-Character Falling off the map, you won't be falling off to oblivion any more!

-Minor Optimizations

Features to be added very soon

(Take note some might take a while, we appreciate your patience)

-Audio Settings

-(Might be longer) Camera sensitivity settings

-(Might be longer)Controller support