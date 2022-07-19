Small, Tiny, little, patch and a bit of plans for the future

ADDED
-Vignette and Grain
-Few Sound FX
Fixes
-Fixed a bug on the loading screen when going back to the main menu
-Fixed Bug with the never-ending loading after pressing the "Continue button".
-Character Falling off the map, you won't be falling off to oblivion any more!
-Minor Optimizations
Features to be added very soon
(Take note some might take a while, we appreciate your patience)
-Audio Settings
-(Might be longer) Camera sensitivity settings
-(Might be longer)Controller support
Changed files in this update