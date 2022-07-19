 Skip to content

Across update for 19 July 2022

Small, Tiny, little, patch and a bit of plans for the future

Build 9149072 · Last edited by Wendy

ADDED

-Vignette and Grain
-Few Sound FX

Fixes

-Fixed a bug on the loading screen when going back to the main menu
-Fixed Bug with the never-ending loading after pressing the "Continue button".
-Character Falling off the map, you won't be falling off to oblivion any more!
-Minor Optimizations

Features to be added very soon

(Take note some might take a while, we appreciate your patience)

-Audio Settings
-(Might be longer) Camera sensitivity settings
-(Might be longer)Controller support

