Hello CEOs!
We have another batch of bug fixes for you. We’re aiming for more QoL features over the next months, but most of the requested features take longer than just a few days to implement.
In the meantime we will continue to fix as many bugs as we can, especially if they are game breaking and blocking the progress.
Cheers~
Patch Notes 1.0.10
Beta Date: 19th July 2022
Release Date: 21st July 2022
Changes
- Tool: Adding an ingame calculator that can be accessed by pressing numpad-enter
- Logistics: Adding warnings to crafter and assembler if there is no inventory connected to it
- Balancing: Machines can now hold items for up to 20 crafting batches
only applies for new machines built
- UI/UX: Added the case module to product tooltips
Bug Fixes
-
Logistics: Machines do not spam belts with items anymore
-
Logistics: In some cases splitter and merger could not be configured anymore
-
General: Careful Handling policy now adds the luck bonus properly
-
General: Centralized Logistics policy was deactivated with researchers in the zone
-
General: Case Synergy policy is now updated whenever crafting recipes are changed from and to cases
-
General: Specialized Team policy now cannot be copied to other zones by moving affected tables
-
Campaign: Removed all remarks and usages of the outdated qualification skills
may require a new session, employees might have broken skills in old sessions
-
A Happy Taskforce: Module and components focus policies were available twice in business development
only affects new sessions
-
A Happy Taskforce: Policies affecting happiness are now available
only affects new sessions
-
A Happy Taskforce: Pipe bot market now requires mobility and can’t be built with negative mobility anymore
only affects new sessions / new market phases
-
Sandbox Level: All buildings now have ‘entrances’ for employees to leave and find paths to exists
only affects new sessions
Changed depots in _develop_steam branch