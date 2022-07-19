Share · View all patches · Build 9148807 · Last edited 19 July 2022 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello CEOs!

We have another batch of bug fixes for you. We’re aiming for more QoL features over the next months, but most of the requested features take longer than just a few days to implement.

In the meantime we will continue to fix as many bugs as we can, especially if they are game breaking and blocking the progress.

Cheers~

Patch Notes 1.0.10

Beta Date: 19th July 2022

Release Date: 21st July 2022

Changes

Tool: Adding an ingame calculator that can be accessed by pressing numpad-enter

Logistics: Adding warnings to crafter and assembler if there is no inventory connected to it

Balancing: Machines can now hold items for up to 20 crafting batches only applies for new machines built

UI/UX: Added the case module to product tooltips

Bug Fixes