Patch 1.0.12 Released: Improved VR Steering and more!

Fellow swashbucklers,

Our latest update is now live, featuring several enhancements for both VR and non-VR modes. In VR, steering your ship should now be smoother and more reliable for most headsets, while non-VR mode now has directional indicators to give you more feedback when you get hit in combat.

Alongside this update, we’re pleased to announce that we now officially support the Quest 2 VR headset via Oculus Link! While this headset has already worked with the game since launch, we now have one in our office to test with, so we can provide better support as we continue to update and optimise the game.

Check out the full list of changes below:

Buccaneers! Version 1.0.12

Changes

Flipped the Y-axis of the third-person ship camera and added an option to invert it independently from the first-person camera (Options > Controls > Invert Y Axis (third person)).

Added a visual effect to indicate the direction of enemies that hit you in combat.

Added new icons for player abilities.

[VR] Added an option to prevent the ship’s wheel from recentering itself when it is not being held (Options > Controls > Ship’s Wheel Recentering).

[VR] Increased the grab zone size of the ship’s wheel spokes to make it easier to grab them without looking or while it is recentering itself.

[VR] When turning the wheel, your ship now gradually turns towards the desired steering angle instead of immediately snapping to it. This helps to smooth out any jitter caused by hand tracking issues while holding the wheel.

Fixes

Fixed the walkable area in Cockburn Town excluding the wooden docks.

Added a fallback to regenerate intrigues if a “Gather Intrigue” quest goal failed to initialise correctly.

Fixed the “jolt” that occurred whenever your ship finished recentering the wheel in non-VR.

Fixed the Captain’s Log not being locked off while in stealth mode on land.

Fixed the doors to Nassau’s fort being closed during combat.

Fixed shadows on the Three-Decker and Two-Decker appearing incorrectly from some angles when using third-person sailing view.

Happy pirating! 🏴‍☠️