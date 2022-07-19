V0.2.13 - Entities, optimization, equipment and more

Hello everyone! What if the clown wandered into the psychiatric hospital? What if the crazy doctor was haunting the suburbs?
It's time for a great nightmare and to have the entity's surprise at each game launch!
ENTITIES
- New walking behavior system by difficulty and by player count
- Fixed sound breath when other player detected or when a player takes a relic
- Ending videos updated
- All entities can now spawn in all levels
- Higher time before entities loses player position
- More health after resurrection (by difficulty)
OPTIMIZATION
- Optimized some code
- Reduced draw calls in low quality texture mode (mostly for School)
- Optimized initialisation/spawn of entities
- Disabled bloom post processing by default (can be enabled in the settings)
EQUIPMENT / LOOTS
- Presence detector detection by floor instead of height
- Powerful flashlight: new equipment which illuminate more brightly than the normal flashlight
- Disabled screen of radar when off
- Automatic resurrection if a player is dead during ending video
- Now displays total loot price in the tab menu info
- FOV of Video Camera at 30 instead of 60
- Keycard now also red in tab menu when used (like other keys)
- Randomized ritual and medikit position (Suburbs)
- Tweaked loots
PHYSICS
- Fixed door collision with other players when opened
- Disabled physics on loot shortly after instantiate
- Draggable object now avoid to be blocked in drawers
OTHERS
- Added some hint texts in hospital
- Changed difficulty names (easy, medium and hard) with medium by default
- Changed name "Play" menu to "Urbex"
- 20% less speed for player and entities
- Fixed player rotation when crouch in a hiding area
- Closed an old exit door in School
- Red button now changes text when one or both pushed
- Fixed cancel rebind in settings
- Fixed some textures
- Fixed intro (sometimes skipped with no input)
- Fixed animation issues after being knocked out
- Tweaked UI
- Tweaked sounds
- Tweaked some Suburbs hitboxes
- Tweaked School map
