 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forsake update for 19 July 2022

V0.2.13 - Entities, optimization, equipment and more

Share · View all patches · Build 9148667 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! What if the clown wandered into the psychiatric hospital? What if the crazy doctor was haunting the suburbs?
It's time for a great nightmare and to have the entity's surprise at each game launch!

Feel free to tell us what you think about it on discord https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp

ENTITIES

  • New walking behavior system by difficulty and by player count
  • Fixed sound breath when other player detected or when a player takes a relic
  • Ending videos updated
  • All entities can now spawn in all levels
  • Higher time before entities loses player position
  • More health after resurrection (by difficulty)

OPTIMIZATION

  • Optimized some code
  • Reduced draw calls in low quality texture mode (mostly for School)
  • Optimized initialisation/spawn of entities
  • Disabled bloom post processing by default (can be enabled in the settings)

EQUIPMENT / LOOTS

  • Presence detector detection by floor instead of height
  • Powerful flashlight: new equipment which illuminate more brightly than the normal flashlight
  • Disabled screen of radar when off
  • Automatic resurrection if a player is dead during ending video
  • Now displays total loot price in the tab menu info
  • FOV of Video Camera at 30 instead of 60
  • Keycard now also red in tab menu when used (like other keys)
  • Randomized ritual and medikit position (Suburbs)
  • Tweaked loots

PHYSICS

  • Fixed door collision with other players when opened
  • Disabled physics on loot shortly after instantiate
  • Draggable object now avoid to be blocked in drawers

OTHERS

  • Added some hint texts in hospital
  • Changed difficulty names (easy, medium and hard) with medium by default
  • Changed name "Play" menu to "Urbex"
  • 20% less speed for player and entities
  • Fixed player rotation when crouch in a hiding area
  • Closed an old exit door in School
  • Red button now changes text when one or both pushed
  • Fixed cancel rebind in settings
  • Fixed some textures
  • Fixed intro (sometimes skipped with no input)
  • Fixed animation issues after being knocked out
  • Tweaked UI
  • Tweaked sounds
  • Tweaked some Suburbs hitboxes
  • Tweaked School map

Changed files in this update

Depot 1785121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link