V0.2.13 - Entities, optimization, equipment and more

Hello everyone! What if the clown wandered into the psychiatric hospital? What if the crazy doctor was haunting the suburbs?

It's time for a great nightmare and to have the entity's surprise at each game launch!

Feel free to tell us what you think about it on discord https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp

ENTITIES

New walking behavior system by difficulty and by player count

Fixed sound breath when other player detected or when a player takes a relic

Ending videos updated

All entities can now spawn in all levels

Higher time before entities loses player position

More health after resurrection (by difficulty)

OPTIMIZATION

Optimized some code

Reduced draw calls in low quality texture mode (mostly for School)

Optimized initialisation/spawn of entities

Disabled bloom post processing by default (can be enabled in the settings)

EQUIPMENT / LOOTS

Presence detector detection by floor instead of height

Powerful flashlight: new equipment which illuminate more brightly than the normal flashlight

Disabled screen of radar when off

Automatic resurrection if a player is dead during ending video

Now displays total loot price in the tab menu info

FOV of Video Camera at 30 instead of 60

Keycard now also red in tab menu when used (like other keys)

Randomized ritual and medikit position (Suburbs)

Tweaked loots

PHYSICS

Fixed door collision with other players when opened

Disabled physics on loot shortly after instantiate

Draggable object now avoid to be blocked in drawers

OTHERS