Milestone MASSENA is live

At long last, MASSENA, l’”Enfant Chéri de la Victoire is here!

Territorial divisions being something quite new, they’ve required more testing and changes than the previous ones. Besides, this patch also include the long expected "tank price rehaul".

We apologize the delay, but we hope you will enjoy the results.

TerrKdo Süd & K.d.A. Bezirk Erfurt have changed a bit compared to what we described in previous DevBlog:

Both divisions get access to a few Special Forces acting as counter-infiltrator unit. Spetsnaz & Spetsnaz GRU for KdA, Green Berets & German B1 commandos for TerrKdo.

& for KdA, & B1 commandos for TerrKdo. Both divisions get access to some high-end “HE damage” dealer: BM-30 Smersh for KdA, F-111F LGB for TerrKdo.

for KdA, for TerrKdo. More cheap tanks for KdA in the form of Soviet T-62 & DDR “combat” PT-76.

New DDR VPB (= Volkspolizei-Bereitschaft units as security troops.

(= Volkspolizei-Bereitschaft units as security troops. And more …

DISCLAIMER :

We are aware that there are still some issues needing to be fixed (there always are!) but we felt they didn’t warrant delaying MASSENA’s release even more.

Some of those issues include, and thus doesn’t need to be reported:

• DESANT. KOM. excessive price increase

• BURATINO being available in the same number in both veterancy level

• KA-50 AKULA [AA] missing picture

• KA-50 AKULA [AT] inverted picture with AA variant

• Some missing new weapons’ picture

• Transport helo not being capturable as other transport

• …

Most of those are already fixed on our end, and will be included in a next patch ASAP.

FEATURES:

added a new NATO division: TerrKdo Süd

added a new WP division: K.d.A. Bezirk Erfurt

deck creation is no longer possible from the lobby

reworked the behavior of filters in the armory to be more intuitive

"Unarmed Vehicles" rule of engagement set to "Hold fire" will now target unarmed vehicles if they are transporting a unit

it is no longer possible to precisely know which unit an enemy transport is transporting

MAPS:

A new 3v3 map: Volcano

A new 3v3 map: Cyrus

A new 3v3 version of the Two Ways map

map A new 2v2 version of the Chemical map

map A new 1v1 version of the Geisa map

map A new 2v2 version of the Mount River map

map A new 1v1 version of the Mount River map

map A new 1v1 version of the Vertigomap which is available in ranked.

FIXES:

fixed a localization error about RBK-250's weight

fixed the SPz BMP-1 SP-1, SP2 & P model

fixed unloaded canons sometimes being pushed too fast and way too far

fixed a crash that could happen when firing some missiles

fixed the "auto deploy" button being visible in replays

fixed command helicopters automatically landing in starting zones even though they are not capturable anymore

fixed a bug where AT planes would fail to target enemies higher in altitude

fixed planes sometimes not being able to pitch down after pulling up too much

fixed LARS rockets' damage

fixed BMP-3's 100mm ammunition loadout

fixed the GUV's swapped names

fixed some helicopters' wrong UI category/icon

fixed the T-72 (all of them) which had an HE range inferior to their AP one

fixed 2.PzGr's Leo1A1A1's veterancy (one leve down)

fixed 5.Pz's Leo1A5's veterancy (one leve up)

fixed overlapping texts in the info panel of some aircraft

fixed Milan 2 now doing damage on MT-12 Rapira's

GENERIC:

decreased Battle Rifles' accuracy

rehauled tank prices over the board

unarmed transports can be captured

enemy units in transport are no longer identified

RoE : firing on unarmed units now distinguishes between units with and without embarked units

increased 12,7mm & 14,5mm HMG ammo

increased all mono/twin 20mm & 23mm AA gun's anti-helo range from 1765m to 1945m

Autogrenade launcher's cursor fixed

decreased all "MG squads" (with 3x HMG)'s availability per card from 9 to 6

NATO:

increased M47 Dragon II's AP from 16 to 19

changed M113 DRAGON's Dragon II with Dragon I (14 AP)

changed ENGINEERS (DRAGON)'s Dragon II with Dragon I (14 AP)

changed all M47 Dragon I & II-armed units' price accordingly

increased Stinger's range (anti-helo & planes) from 2297m to 2473m + renamed Stinger POST

Satchel charge damages reduced

changed M998 AVENGER's missile to Stinger RMP, with range increased as above + accuracy increased from 50 to 60%

all Stinger's price changed accordingly

decreased UH-60 SUPPLY's price from 85 to 60

decreased CH-47's price from 125 to 100

increased OH-58C CMD's price from 100 to 110

decreased OH-58C CMD's availability per card from 6 to 4

decreased AIRBORNE MP's price from 25 to 20

decreased MP's price from 20 to 15

decreased AIRBORNE MP (M67)'s availability per card from 9 to 6

decreased MP (M67)'s availability per card from 9 to 6

decreased AIRBORNE's availability per card from 9 to 6

decreased AB GUNNER's availability per card from 9 to 6

decreased AIRBORNE (Flash)'s availability per card from 9 to 6

increased AIRBORNE (Dragon)'s price from 55 to 60

decreased TOW-2 (airborne or not)'s availability per card from 6 to 3, number of cards changed accordingly

increased AB TOW-2's price from 85 to 90

increased TOW-2's price from 80 to 85

decreased all FIRE TEAM (airborne or not)'s price by -10, but Dragon II by -5 only

increased SHERIDAN CMD's availability per card from 2 to 3

decreased M1025 HUMVEE HMG's price from 30 to 25

decreased M1025 HUMVEE AGL's price from 40 to 45

decreased STINGER (airborne or not)'s availability per card from 12 to 9

decreased M167 VULCAN's price from 60 to 55

increased OH-58 C/S' availability per card from 2 to 3

decreased OH-58 C/S' price from 100 to 80

increased MECH. RIFLES from 70 to 75

decreased CH-53G MUN.'s price from 105 to 75

increased FELDJÄGER's availability per card from 6 to 12

decreased HEIMATSCHÜTZEN's price from 60 to 50

dzcreased JAGER's price from 60 to 50

increased all MILAN 2 teams (all nations, airborne or not)'s price by +5

increased PIONIER (Flam.)'s price from 35 to 55

decreased PIONIER (Armbrust)'s price from 55 to 50

decreased PZ.GRENADIER (CarlG)'s price from 45 to 35

decreased PZ.GRENADIER (Marder)'s price from 40 to 30

increased SCIMITAR's price from 30 to 35

decreased FUCHS RASIT's price from 50 to 30

decreased BO-105 PAH-1's price from 65 to 60

increased G.91R/3 GINA [HE]'s price from 60 to 85

decreased G.91R/3 GINA [RKT]'s price from 135 to 120

decreased G.91R/3 GINA [NPLM]'s price from 150 to 140

increased G.91R/3 GINA [NPLM]'s availability per card from 2 to 3

decreased F-104G [AT]'s price from 150 to 140

increased M48 (all variants) fuel range

fixed some Gazelle's fuel & range

(2PzG) decreased F-4F [HE]'s availability per card from 3 to 2, but with +1 vet level

(2PzGr) increased LEOPARD 1A1's number of card from 2 to 3

(2PzG) decreased LEOPARD 2A3's number of cards from 2 to 1

(2PzG) added one card of Bo-105 PAH-1

(82AB) decreased M1IP ABRAMS's number of cards from 2 to 1

(82AB) decreased M3A1 BRADDEY's number of cards from 2 to 1

(82AB) decreased M35 SUPPLY's availability per card from 9 to 6 (on par with others) + decreased number of cards from 2 to 1

PACT: