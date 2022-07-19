Milestone MASSENA is live

At long last, MASSENA, l’”Enfant Chéri de la Victoire is here!
Territorial divisions being something quite new, they’ve required more testing and changes than the previous ones. Besides, this patch also include the long expected "tank price rehaul".
We apologize the delay, but we hope you will enjoy the results.
TerrKdo Süd & K.d.A. Bezirk Erfurt have changed a bit compared to what we described in previous DevBlog:
- Both divisions get access to a few Special Forces acting as counter-infiltrator unit. Spetsnaz & Spetsnaz GRU for KdA, Green Berets & German B1 commandos for TerrKdo.
- Both divisions get access to some high-end “HE damage” dealer: BM-30 Smersh for KdA, F-111F LGB for TerrKdo.
- More cheap tanks for KdA in the form of Soviet T-62 & DDR “combat” PT-76.
- New DDR VPB (= Volkspolizei-Bereitschaft units as security troops.
- And more …
DISCLAIMER :
We are aware that there are still some issues needing to be fixed (there always are!) but we felt they didn’t warrant delaying MASSENA’s release even more.
Some of those issues include, and thus doesn’t need to be reported:
• DESANT. KOM. excessive price increase
• BURATINO being available in the same number in both veterancy level
• KA-50 AKULA [AA] missing picture
• KA-50 AKULA [AT] inverted picture with AA variant
• Some missing new weapons’ picture
• Transport helo not being capturable as other transport
• …
Most of those are already fixed on our end, and will be included in a next patch ASAP.
FEATURES:
- added a new NATO division: TerrKdo Süd
- added a new WP division: K.d.A. Bezirk Erfurt
- deck creation is no longer possible from the lobby
- reworked the behavior of filters in the armory to be more intuitive
- "Unarmed Vehicles" rule of engagement set to "Hold fire" will now target unarmed vehicles if they are transporting a unit
- it is no longer possible to precisely know which unit an enemy transport is transporting
MAPS:
- A new 3v3 map: Volcano
- A new 3v3 map: Cyrus
- A new 3v3 version of the Two Ways map
- A new 2v2 version of the Chemical map
- A new 1v1 version of the Geisa map
- A new 2v2 version of the Mount River map
- A new 1v1 version of the Mount River map
- A new 1v1 version of the Vertigomap which is available in ranked.
FIXES:
- fixed a localization error about RBK-250's weight
- fixed the SPz BMP-1 SP-1, SP2 & P model
- fixed unloaded canons sometimes being pushed too fast and way too far
- fixed a crash that could happen when firing some missiles
- fixed the "auto deploy" button being visible in replays
- fixed command helicopters automatically landing in starting zones even though they are not capturable anymore
- fixed a bug where AT planes would fail to target enemies higher in altitude
- fixed planes sometimes not being able to pitch down after pulling up too much
- fixed LARS rockets' damage
- fixed BMP-3's 100mm ammunition loadout
- fixed the GUV's swapped names
- fixed some helicopters' wrong UI category/icon
- fixed the T-72 (all of them) which had an HE range inferior to their AP one
- fixed 2.PzGr's Leo1A1A1's veterancy (one leve down)
- fixed 5.Pz's Leo1A5's veterancy (one leve up)
- fixed overlapping texts in the info panel of some aircraft
- fixed Milan 2 now doing damage on MT-12 Rapira's
GENERIC:
- decreased Battle Rifles' accuracy
- rehauled tank prices over the board
- unarmed transports can be captured
- enemy units in transport are no longer identified
- RoE : firing on unarmed units now distinguishes between units with and without embarked units
- increased 12,7mm & 14,5mm HMG ammo
- increased all mono/twin 20mm & 23mm AA gun's anti-helo range from 1765m to 1945m
- Autogrenade launcher's cursor fixed
- decreased all "MG squads" (with 3x HMG)'s availability per card from 9 to 6
NATO:
- increased M47 Dragon II's AP from 16 to 19
- changed M113 DRAGON's Dragon II with Dragon I (14 AP)
- changed ENGINEERS (DRAGON)'s Dragon II with Dragon I (14 AP)
- changed all M47 Dragon I & II-armed units' price accordingly
- increased Stinger's range (anti-helo & planes) from 2297m to 2473m + renamed Stinger POST
- Satchel charge damages reduced
- changed M998 AVENGER's missile to Stinger RMP, with range increased as above + accuracy increased from 50 to 60%
- all Stinger's price changed accordingly
- decreased UH-60 SUPPLY's price from 85 to 60
- decreased CH-47's price from 125 to 100
- increased OH-58C CMD's price from 100 to 110
- decreased OH-58C CMD's availability per card from 6 to 4
- decreased AIRBORNE MP's price from 25 to 20
- decreased MP's price from 20 to 15
- decreased AIRBORNE MP (M67)'s availability per card from 9 to 6
- decreased MP (M67)'s availability per card from 9 to 6
- decreased AIRBORNE's availability per card from 9 to 6
- decreased AB GUNNER's availability per card from 9 to 6
- decreased AIRBORNE (Flash)'s availability per card from 9 to 6
- increased AIRBORNE (Dragon)'s price from 55 to 60
- decreased TOW-2 (airborne or not)'s availability per card from 6 to 3, number of cards changed accordingly
- increased AB TOW-2's price from 85 to 90
- increased TOW-2's price from 80 to 85
- decreased all FIRE TEAM (airborne or not)'s price by -10, but Dragon II by -5 only
- increased SHERIDAN CMD's availability per card from 2 to 3
- decreased M1025 HUMVEE HMG's price from 30 to 25
- decreased M1025 HUMVEE AGL's price from 40 to 45
- decreased STINGER (airborne or not)'s availability per card from 12 to 9
- decreased M167 VULCAN's price from 60 to 55
- increased OH-58 C/S' availability per card from 2 to 3
- decreased OH-58 C/S' price from 100 to 80
- increased MECH. RIFLES from 70 to 75
- decreased CH-53G MUN.'s price from 105 to 75
- increased FELDJÄGER's availability per card from 6 to 12
- decreased HEIMATSCHÜTZEN's price from 60 to 50
- dzcreased JAGER's price from 60 to 50
- increased all MILAN 2 teams (all nations, airborne or not)'s price by +5
- increased PIONIER (Flam.)'s price from 35 to 55
- decreased PIONIER (Armbrust)'s price from 55 to 50
- decreased PZ.GRENADIER (CarlG)'s price from 45 to 35
- decreased PZ.GRENADIER (Marder)'s price from 40 to 30
- increased SCIMITAR's price from 30 to 35
- decreased FUCHS RASIT's price from 50 to 30
- decreased BO-105 PAH-1's price from 65 to 60
- increased G.91R/3 GINA [HE]'s price from 60 to 85
- decreased G.91R/3 GINA [RKT]'s price from 135 to 120
- decreased G.91R/3 GINA [NPLM]'s price from 150 to 140
- increased G.91R/3 GINA [NPLM]'s availability per card from 2 to 3
- decreased F-104G [AT]'s price from 150 to 140
- increased M48 (all variants) fuel range
- fixed some Gazelle's fuel & range
- (2PzG) decreased F-4F [HE]'s availability per card from 3 to 2, but with +1 vet level
- (2PzGr) increased LEOPARD 1A1's number of card from 2 to 3
- (2PzG) decreased LEOPARD 2A3's number of cards from 2 to 1
- (2PzG) added one card of Bo-105 PAH-1
- (82AB) decreased M1IP ABRAMS's number of cards from 2 to 1
- (82AB) decreased M3A1 BRADDEY's number of cards from 2 to 1
- (82AB) decreased M35 SUPPLY's availability per card from 9 to 6 (on par with others) + decreased number of cards from 2 to 1
PACT:
- changed DESANTNIKI (BMD)'s RPG-7VR into RPG-7VL + price changed from 50 to 45
- decreased DESANTNIKI (DShB)'s RPG loadout from x15(!) to 6x RPG-7VR
- changed MOTOSTRELKI (BMP)'s RPG-7VR into 7VL
- decreased OTDELENIE's RPG loadout from x20(!) to 12x
- changed Ka-50 AKULA's loadout to Vikhr & 80mm rocket pods, repainted & repriced accordingly
- increased GUV (MG)'s efficiency by about 30%
- replaced BTR-RD ROBOT's Kokon with Konkurs
- decreased SPz BMP-1 SP1's price from 30 to 25
- decreased SPz BMP-1 SP2's price from 35 to 30
- decreased BTR-60 & BTR-70's price from 30 to 25
- decreased MI-8T MUN.'s price from 80 to 60
- decreased Fs-JÄGER (Metis)'s price from 60 to 55
- increased MOT.-SCHÜTZEN's price (back) from 60 to 50
- increased MOTOSTRELKI's price (back) from 50 to 40
- decreased IGLA (airborne or not)'s availability per card from 12 to 9
- decreased E-German Mi-24D [AA]'s price from 125 to 120
- decreased E-German Mi-8MT [GUV]'s price from 150 to 135
- decreased E-German Mi-8TV [RKT2]'s price from 210 to 160
- decreased E-German Mi-8TB's price from 200 to 175
- decreased E-German MiG-23MF [AA]'s price from 185 to 155
- decreased E-German MiG-23MF [AT]'s price from 185 to 150
- decreased E-German Su-22M4 [NPL]'s price from 310 to 265
- set all Mi-9 at avail 2 per card, vet 2.
- added GAZ-66 as MOTOSTRELKI transport options
- decreased TUNGUSKA's price from 240 to 185
- decreased Su-25 [RKT]'s price from 155 to 150
- decreased Su-25 [AT]'s price from 190 to 180
- decreased Su-25 [CLU]'s price from 230 to 190
- decreased Su-24M [HE]'s price from 265 to 260
- renamed DDR's ZU/ZSU units
- decreased SCHWIM.PZ. PT-76B's price from 40 to 30
- decreased PT-76B FÜH.'s price from 140 to 130
- replaced DESANTNIKI (DShB)'s RPG-7 by RPG-7VL, and ammo reduced (well, fixed) from 15 to 6
- (4MSD) decreased Fs-JÄGER (Metis)'s price from 60 to 55
- (4MSD) increased KUB's veterancy by one level
- (4MSD) increased Mi-24D [AA]'s number of cards from 1 to 2
- (7Pz) added one card of T-55AM2
- (7Pz) added one card of T-72GM
- (39GvMSD) increased MOTOSTRELKI (Metis)'s availability per card from 6 to 9, but number of card decreased from 2 to 1
- (39GvMSD) increased SAPERI (RPO)'s availability per card from 6 to 9
- (79GvTD) increased MOTOSTRELKI (Metis)'s availability per card from 6 to 9, but number of card decreased from 2 to 1
- (79GvTD) increased SAPERI (RPO)'s availability per card from 6 to 9
- (79GvTD) increased MiG-23ML [AA]'s availability per card from 2 to 3
- (79GvTD) replacing MOTOSTRELKI's BTR-60 with BTR-80
- (79GvTk) added TOS-1 BURATINO
- (35GvDShB) created a new Ka-50 AKULA variant, with Igla-V & GUV pod, repriced accordingly & moved to AA tab
