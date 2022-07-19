Schematical!

Blub Emporium Version 1.2.1 - Change Log

This small update introduces schematics to Blub Emporium! Use them to save Factory configurations to be loaded up later, or even share with your friends your proudest Factory designs!

As a bonus Mega Orange Juice Tables have made their arrival!

ITEMS AND RESOURCES:

Added Orange Schematic Saver (Factory Other).

Added Orange Schematic Loader (Factory Other).

Added Cyan Schematic Saver (Factory Other).

Added Cyan Schematic Loader (Factory Other).

Added Lime Schematic Saver (Factory Other).

Added Lime Schematic Loader (Factory Other).

Added Purple Schematic Saver (Factory Other).

Added Purple Schematic Loader (Factory Other).

Implemented Topaz Yellow Concrete (Factory Tile).

Added Mega Orange Juice Table (Shelf).

VISUAL:

Added border to Celestial Inferno wallpaper to line up with the standard one.

GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:

Added "Orange Juice Mastery" Task Track.

Increased money reward for "On A Roll II": 200 -> 1500.

Increased gold chunk reward for "On A Roll II": 4 -> 6.

Increased default harvest quantity and XP gain for lumber mills: 3 -> 5.

Increased lumber mill wood harvest quantity by 50%.

Added bulk fibre Blub sell offer.

Increased capacity of amethyst hopper: 15 -> 30.

Increased capacity of spines hopper: 24 -> 36.

Increased capacity of coconut hopper: 24 -> 36.

