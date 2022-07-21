Lots of great looking backgrounds and badges are coming this way!

Now available in background with badges!

Adorable Witch 3 is a level solving puzzle mini-game. Players need to control various mechanisms in the level to help the witches and elves of the Magic Academy get flowers to pass the trainee witch test.

Players need to guide the pure water to the seeds by destroying the slabs in the scene to ensure that the seeds grow and the witches get the flowers that grow from the seeds. At the same time, make sure the water is not contaminated by evil spirits.

As a newcomer, I was nervous to report to my unseen department boss, not expecting a stern female boss with a queenly demeanor. But this is what it looks like to outsiders, but in reality no one knows about the feelings inside. Challenge her bravely, you may be able to find out her ulterior motives.

The little sisters have an important appointment (maybe several!) Now they need your help to cross the obstacles, use jumping or climbing flexibly to reach the date, the girls will thank you for it~

Recently, a group of goblins who had been sealed in the ancient scrolls escaped, they are doing evil everywhere, the earth is in danger! As the guardian of the scrolls, re-seal the goblins in the scrolls to ensure the safety of people. It's too late to explain, so let's go now!

