Fantastic Offers in the Shop

Are you an old romantic at heart? Do you like things to be a little mystical? Then we’ve got just the thing for you this week. Slip into our latest robes, both unpretentious and mysterious! In doing so, you’ll learn a wondrous emote which your allies will enjoy. Plus you can leave a trail of glowing green butterflies in your wake with the Butterflys’ Love footprints. But the real highlight has to be the fabled Phoenix Wind – a truly spectacular flying mount!

Best of all, all the items listed below are discounted – but only until 28th July, so make sure to grab yours today!

Costumes

Visit the Crimson Coin Shop and pick up the following costume variations, with something for every body type:

Romance under the Stars (for all body types)

Romance under the Clouds (for all body types)

Romance in the Night (for all body types)

Romance Behind the Screen (for men)

Romance at Sunset (for women and girls)

The costumes teach you the Firefly Susurration emote, to whisper mysterious nothings to your fellow players.

Flying mount

A fearsome cry echoes through the heavens; this noble beast bursts from the clouds! You leap on its back and it continues on its way. This mysterious and refined creature will comport you fearlessly into every battle, you have but to say the word:

* Phoenix Wind

Leave a trail of curiously shimmering green butterflies. The footprints are the perfect match for the Phoenix Wind mount.