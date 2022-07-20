Event: Exclusive Pet in Sealed Vessels

Mysterious Sealed Vessels are circulating around the world of NosTale. Surrounded by a magical aura, only parties of experienced adventurers should dare open them, as these otherwise unremarkable vessels contain the most wicked of creatures, banished by wise mages.

The brave – or the foolish – who nevertheless rise to the challenge to liberate and defeat the evil creature inside one of these Sealed Vessels have a chance of being rewarded with a treasure chest. These contain fantastic items from the NosMall. With a dollop of good fortune, the monsters could even drop our exclusive pet which gives you seriously powerful buffs!

Event Time: Between 20th July (11 AM CEST) and 27th July (11 AM CEST).

Here’s How

Pick up a Sealed Vessel from the NosMall, NosWheel or NosBazaar.

Rally your friends/family together and steel yourselves for a tough fight.

Open the Sealed Vessel summoning one of 20 monsters.

The higher the monster’s level, the greater the chance of collecting a treasure chest.

Things to Know

The Sealed Vessels can be opened on any map, with the exceptions of those detailed below.

Sealed Vessels cannot be opened in the capitals (NosVille, Port Alveus, Sunset Cliff).

Only 11 Sealed Vessels can be active simultaneously on the following maps: NosVille Meadows, Mine Plains, Sunny Meadows, Fernon Outpost, Western Mine (all maps), Northern Mine (all maps), Fernon Temple (all maps) and Fernon’s Hideout (all maps).

In addition to the treasure chest, one of the following items may drop in the displayed amount after defeating the monster:

1x Death Lancer Set

2x Wings of Friendship

1x Tarot Card Game

5x Fairy Experience Potion

20x Perfume

20x Huge Recovery Potion

10x Cylloan Spring Water

40x Seed of Power

10x Guardian Angel’s Blessing

1x Special Pet Food

1x Tame Raccoon Bird

1x Fire Devil Set

1x Liberator

1x Small Ice Witch

1x Ice Witch Costume Set

1x Ice Witch Costume Wings

1x Death Lancer

1x Death Lancer Murderwings

1x Fire Devil Costume Wings (Permanent)

1x Mini Fire Devil

New Pet Buffs

The new pet can drag your enemies right up to you. Meanwhile, the buff it grants increases all attacks by 10%, and increases light resistance by 10.

Enjoy the monster hunt!

The NosTale Team