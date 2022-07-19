All Patch Notes:

Fixed spinning log trap hitbox;

Adjusted some of the first traps speed;

Added a new lighting system with a Dark Mode in Settings (use that, with shadows on Low for more FPS);

After watching some people playing, I was considering adding a save game so you can finish the game in multiple sittings... But nah. :)

Known bugs:

-One trampoline sometimes randomly kills you (no idea how or why);

-The Twitch connectivity sometimes randomly doesn't work even though it says "Connected" (no idea why, I am very lost);

-Sometimes the Twitch connectivity will stop working out of nowhere-but also magically works again some time later (I bought a more juicy server, maybe that will fix it; this online stuff is confusing);

Patched a major shortcut that was enabling some lucky people to RNG skip 90% of the game.

Congrats to Anubis https://twitter.com/Anubis_PogU/status/1549211524979376128 for the insane under 3 min time; However I'll have to remove his score from the leaderboard :(

This is the last "nerf" I make to any possible skips. If Anubis used something other than what I think he did, or if anyone finds any other shortcut, it's free for all now.