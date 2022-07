Patched a major shortcut that was enabling some lucky people to RNG skip 90% of the game.

Congrats to Anubis https://twitter.com/Anubis_PogU/status/1549211524979376128 for the insane under 3 min time; However I'll have to remove his score from the leaderboard :(

This is the last "nerf" I make to any possible skips. If Anubis used something other than what I think he did, or if anyone finds any other shortcut, it's free for all now.