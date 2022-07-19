Content Creator Ready!



Beat Stickman: Beyond is finally at the stage where I can proudly show it to Press, YouTubers, and Streamers. I'm reaching as many as I can. If you happen to be a content creator, message me.

But it's NOT the end of the development of the game. I'll continue working hard to improve the game and add new things if I see fit.

Add the game to your wishlist you haven't yet. And join the Discord server of The Stickman Beaters not to miss anything (including the launch discount).

[url=https://discord.beatstickman.net/]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/39752520/acbaa3b386ff9fe655980352e804d41a5cdec037.png)

[/url]