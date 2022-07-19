 Skip to content

Beat Stickman: Beyond update for 19 July 2022

Content Creator Ready!

Share · View all patches · Build 9147195 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Beat Stickman: Beyond is finally at the stage where I can proudly show it to Press, YouTubers, and Streamers. I'm reaching as many as I can. If you happen to be a content creator, message me.

But it's NOT the end of the development of the game. I'll continue working hard to improve the game and add new things if I see fit.

Add the game to your wishlist you haven't yet. And join the Discord server of The Stickman Beaters not to miss anything (including the launch discount).

